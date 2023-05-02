How is a DUI Charge Determined in Denver?

In some cases, if a person is showing clear signs of impairment and they refuse to submit a breath test, then they will be charged with DUI.

Facing a DUI charge is never easy, and will come with a complex legal process that needs to be followed carefully to prevent the motorist getting further on the wrong side of the law. Before a DUI charge can be placed on the driver, the court will see if they fit the criteria. In Colorado, any driver who was operating their vehicle while having a BAC of 0.08 or above, is considered driving under the influence. Having a significant BAC is not the only factor that qualifies a person for a DUI. Individuals may also be found guilty of a DUI if the officer can see they are clearly impaired, even if their BAC does not make the cut.

In some cases, if a person is showing clear signs of impairment and they refuse to submit a breath test, then they will be charged with DUI and they will also have their license revoked. Whether a person was intoxicated with alcohol or through drugs, they will still face a DUI charge if the state can prove that they operated their vehicle while under this intoxicated state.

The penalties for a DUI are very severe and connecting with lawyers right after a person is arrested can help them reduce their risk of being penalized intensely. Denver DUI lawyers are highly skilled at what they do, and they can help individuals get through the often-messy legal process that follows a DUI arrest. Colorado DUI lawyers will start by investigating the details of the case provided to them by the defendant.

They will then use their procedures to gather evidence and communicate effectively with all the parties involved. The hope is that they will be able to create a case strong enough to convince the court that one’s penalties should be reduced. Based on the specific details, DUI lawyers may even be able to have a person’s charges dropped. For this reason, one of the first steps a person should take after getting into an accident is to connect with DUI accident lawyers.

There are many criminal and administrative penalties that drivers will have to face in such cases. Fines, imprisonment, court costs, and required alcohol treatment will have to be endured if charges go through. One of the most immediate penalties that are carried out is the revocation or suspension of the driver’s license.

Applying for an Early Reinstatement of a Driver’s License in Denver, Colorado

After a DUI license revocation, individuals will have to apply for the chance of reinstatement through the help of a lawyer. There are many details and steps to this process, which is why it is best done with the help of a qualified legal professional.