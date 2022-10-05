How is Sexual Harassment Investigated in Honolulu?

If the victim needs to take formal legal action, it is possible that the investigation may be expanded, or some of the same information uncovered by the employer will be used by their lawyers.

Honolulu, HI – A common concern about sexual harassment is how the complaint will be handled and addressed by the employer. Workplaces should have both a formal written harassment policy in place, as well as a procedure for receiving and investigating complaints. At the conclusion of the process, the worker should be able to either return to work safely after a resolution, or they can take further legal action.

Employer investigations

Each employer may have their own unique procedures for looking into allegations of sexual harassment are reported. However, there are a few steps that should always be completed, as gathering certain types of evidence and information are crucial to verifying a claim and finding a resolution. It is also possible that an employer can look into stories about sexual harassment in their workplace even when no one formally comes forward and reports it.

Normally, a designated person in human resources or another department can receive complaints. Workers should have a neutral person available who is not their direct boss. Either this person or someone else in the company should be given the case to start the investigation. An interview with the victim is important to get details about when and where the incidents happened, who was involved, and other relevant information. If there were workplace communications such as emails or other messages, these should be turned over during the investigation. Another significant aspect of an investigation is the process of interviewing witnesses, coworkers, or anyone else who has info about how and where the harassment took place.

Lawsuits for sexual harassment

If the victim needs to take formal legal action, it is possible that the investigation may be expanded, or some of the same information uncovered by the employer will be used by their lawyers. Any relevant evidence will need to be utilized by the plaintiff’s Hawaii sexual harassment lawyers to show either a hostile work environment, or quid pro quo harassment. This requires showing either constant mistreatment to the point where it would affect the ability of any reasonable worker to complete their job duties, or that the victim’s supervisor had asked for some kind of sexual acts as a condition of employment or receiving benefits.

Remedies for sexual harassment can include various types of compensation. This includes the costs of finding new employment, any lost wages, or payment for the costs of counseling or psychological treatment.

More information about laws against illegal harassment

