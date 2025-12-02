How Kentucky’s No-Fault Insurance System Affects Your Right to Sue

Kentucky’s no-fault insurance system is meant to simplify the claims process, but it can also create confusion about when and how you can seek additional compensation.

If you’ve been injured in a car accident you might be wondering who is financially responsible for damages and how you will pay for injuries, in Kentucky it might be more complicated due to the state’s “no-fault” policies.

Kentucky accident claims depend on a unique set of laws known as the “no-fault” insurance system. No-fault insurance is intended to streamline accident claims and reduce the number of court cases, but it can also limit your ability to sue unless specific conditions are met.

A Lexington personal injury attorney can help you understand how this system works, as well as how to protect your rights after an accident.

What Is Kentucky’s No-Fault Insurance System?

As a “choice no-fault” state, drivers in Kentucky can decide whether or not to participate in the no-fault system when they buy their insurance.

When deciding whether to opt in or out, it’s important to understand that with no-fault coverage, your insurance company will pay for your medical bills, lost wages, and other expenses after an accident, regardless of who was responsible for the accident. This coverage is known as Personal Injury Protection (PIP) and typically covers up to $10,000 per person.

The benefit of this is that drivers get quick access to medical care and compensation without having to wait for a lengthy court process.

How Does This Limit Your Right to Sue?

If your injuries meet any of the determined thresholds, you can step outside the no-fault system and file a personal injury lawsuit against the driver who caused the crash.

No-fault insurance restricts your right to file a lawsuit against an at-fault driver unless your injuries meet specific thresholds. You can’t sure for pain and suffering or other non-economic damages unless your case meets one of these conditions:

Your medical expenses exceed $1,000 or

You suffered a broken bone, permanent disfigurement, permanent injury, or the accident resulted in a death.

However, in a case where your injuries meet these thresholds, you can file a personal injury lawsuit and pursue compensation.

Opting Out of No-Fault Coverage

If you choose to opt out of the no-fault system in Kentucky, you will have unrestricted rights to sue after an accident. The caveat is that this also means that other drivers can sue you. This exposes you to more legal liability if you cause a crash.

It’s important for drivers to understand the insurance policies they’re signed up for.

Why Legal Guidance Matters

Determining whether your injuries meet Kentucky’s threshold for filing a lawsuit isn’t always straightforward. Insurance companies may downplay your injuries or push for a quick settlement that doesn’t cover your full losses.

Kentucky’s no-fault insurance system is meant to simplify the claims process, but it can also create confusion about when and how you can seek additional compensation. If you’ve been injured in a crash, knowing your rights and when you can legally step outside the no-fault system is crucial to securing a fair recovery.