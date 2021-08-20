How Legal Software Solutions Help Small Businesses Avoid Regulatory Issues

As the legal profession and small businesses alike continue to globalize, it will become increasingly more difficult to avoid regulatory hiccups.

Any small law firm or business with a legal department knows that most time practicing the law is spent following proper legal formatting and guidelines.

Failing to comply with guidelines, whether it be court rules or having a registration form signed by the correct entity, can significantly delay your business. Many legal documents take weeks to be processed, and waiting around just for them to be rejected can cost your business time and money.

Thankfully, legal software solutions are currently flooding the market. Investing in these softwares can save your business overhead by standardizing your procedures.

With so many platforms out there, you may be wondering: how do I know which types are best for my business? Read on to find out our suggestions.

Using an Electronic Signature Service

After spending a year online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, requiring clients to sign documents in person may feel archaic.

Fortunately, 48 states have adopted the Uniform Electronic Transactions Act (UETA). The UETA ensures that electronic agreements are just as enforceable as those on paper.

In addition, many state and federal courthouses accept electronic signatures for the submission of motions and other legal proceedings. Electronic signatures for official documents are only becoming more common, and many electronic signature services are developing as a result.

Most online signature creators have subscription plans specifically designed for businesses. They also include features like sending documents directly to your clients for signature on the platform.

These services also allow you to save executed documents for future reference. Depending on the plan you select, you can get quite a bit of storage capacity for high client volume.

Contract Negotiation Softwares

It’s reasonable to assume that contract negotiation needs to be performed by a person. However, modern HR softwares for small businesses have the ability to implement economical formulas that give both you and your client the best contract possible.

Contract negotiation softwares also have the added benefit of transparency that can give your clients confidence and build trust.

Contracts can get very complicated very quickly. Manually creating contracts can create the need for multiple reviewers and raise expenses.

Automated software can streamline the process by standardizing the language and terms used. From this starting point, you are able to tailor the contract and address your client’s needs.

Remote Administration Software

In a world that runs online, IT and administration issues can severely impact your business and raise your expenses.

The legal world is defined by deadlines. A server crash can be detrimental to your business’s cost and reputation. Courts and government agencies won’t accept computer issues as a reasonable excuse for failing to submit required documents.

Fortunately, remote administration software exists to allow for crisis control. These softwares enable IT specialists and administrators to access servers and devices irrespective of time or location.

Remote administration software allows for a range of actions to be taken. From turning a device on or off, to accessing files, or downloading data, this software fully empowers you as a business administrator.

Data Privacy Management Software

An increase in remote activity and software use also calls for an increased investment in data privacy management software.

From credit card information to private addresses, sensitive messages, and more, there is a whole host of delicate information that can be hacked and stolen. These types of data breaches can halt your business and decrease revenue.

Furthermore, depending on the type of services that your business provides, your company could be held liable for damages resulting from stolen client information if you did not take due diligence to secure it.

Luckily, data privacy management software rises to today’s piracy and hacking challenges. Using this type of software is one of a few ways to quickly improve your small business.

How can these services help your business? They store your sensitive information in a way that is legally compliant, whether it be under HIPPA laws, GDPR laws, or more.

Some softwares are also capable of performing identity verification which either allows or bars individuals from accessing certain information. Other solutions include privacy impact assessment software that compiles reports on your business’s data privacy compliance.

A blog post from 2checkout speculates that privacy legislation will only be expanded upon, so it’s important to get your business data privacy compliant now. They also predict that clients will increasingly consider a business’s data privacy protection practices when choosing where to spend their money.

You should be selective with your business’s data privacy management software choice. When deciding the best option for your business, consider factors like the software’s range of law compliance coverage (GDPR, CCCA, COVID-19 compliance, etc.), if their use requires coding experience, as well as overall price point.

Many of these softwares are cloud-based services. This makes it a breeze to widely implement the technology across your business. When researching data privacy management solutions, test if their user interfaces are simple to navigate. Additionally, if your business relies heavily on client communication, some softwares cater to this aspect by offering opportunities to share client data within the platform.

Use these suggestions and determine what price points work best for your business and its needs. Each service caters to a different data privacy requirement, whether it’s complying with a certain region’s privacy laws or managing client data.

Final Thoughts

As the legal profession and small businesses alike continue to globalize, it will become increasingly more difficult to avoid regulatory hiccups. Integrating electronic services to comply with regulation demands will make your business more efficient while also growing your clients’ trust.

We hope that this guide helped you in choosing the right software solutions for your law firm or small business. Explore our recommended categories fully and completely before choosing to invest further. Good luck!