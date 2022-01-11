How Long Can I Wait Before Filing a Sexual Harassment Lawsuit in San Antonio?

A sexual harassment lawsuit allows you to hold guilty parties accountable for their misconduct, and this can provide you with a sense of justice and closure.

In many cases, victims wait a long time before they finally speak up about workplace sexual harassment in Texas. These incidents can be embarrassing and traumatic, and many victims simply want to forget and move on. While this type of behavior is perfectly understandable, feelings may change as the years go by. You may discover that it’s impossible to get over your harassment, and memories of the incidents continue to affect your life. Sometimes, victims decide that they want closure and justice long after the harassment has taken place. But can you still file a lawsuit after all this time has passed?

In order to determine whether or not you can file a lawsuit against your employer and your harasser, it’s best to get in touch with a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney in San Antonio as soon as possible. These legal professionals can answer all of your questions, and they can help you figure out whether or not you still have the ability to take legal action. If a lawsuit is possible, your attorney can also represent you in court and help you strive for justice.

New Laws in Texas Give You More Time to Sue

On September 1st of 2021, a number of new sexual harassment laws went into effect in Texas. One of these laws gives sexual harassment victims 120 more days to file lawsuits than previously allowed. Under previous law, sexual harassment victims could only sue their employers if they filed a lawsuit within 180 days of the alleged incident. According to the recent changes, victims now have a total of 300 days to sue. With all that being said, victims always had 300 days to sue under federal laws. The most recent changes make the state laws in Texas more closely aligned with federal laws, and it also allows you to file your claim with either the EEOC or the TWC within that 300-day period.

In addition, a wider range of victims can now sue. Previously, employers with a small number of employees were not able to be sued for sexual harassment. After September 1st of 2021, an employer can be sued as long as they have at least one employee. In addition, you can sue your employer and individual supervisors. Under previous laws, you could only sue your employer.

It’s Still Important to Act Quickly

Even though these new laws give you more time to file your lawsuit, it’s still important to act quickly. You still have under a year to take legal action, which isn’t a whole lot of time. In addition, important evidence has a tendency to disappear if you wait too long.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the San Antonio area for a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney, there are plenty of legal professionals waiting to assist you. A sexual harassment lawsuit allows you to hold guilty parties accountable for their misconduct, and this can provide you with a sense of justice and closure. A lawsuit can also provide you with a considerable settlement for your damages. Book your consultation with a legal professional today.