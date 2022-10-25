How Long Do You Have to Pay Alimony in Orlando?

If your ex got permanent alimony under the terms of your divorce, your obligations stop the moment they get married again.

Orlando, FL – When two people get divorced in Florida, the court may order one spouse to pay alimony to the other. Various types of alimony can be awarded and not all of them are permanent. Also, the paying spouse may stop sending the monthly checks if their ex gets married again or there’s a significant change in their financial circumstances.

Alimony should not be confused with spousal support. The latter is a form of financial support granted while the divorce is ongoing. If you want to get alimony as part of the divorce settlement, you should seek advice from experienced Orlando divorce lawyers.

No matter if you’re the one paying alimony or you’re on the receiving end, here’s what you need to know about the various types of alimony available in Orlando.

Main types of alimony that can be granted by an Orlando court

Under Florida laws, alimony payments are a court-ordered form of financial support one of the spouses must provide to the other after their divorce becomes effective.

Depending on the duration of the marriage and the financial situation of each spouse a court in Orlando may award:

Permanent alimony

Permanent alimony is usually awarded in cases where the marriage lasted for more than 7 years. Permanent alimony is assigned for the full duration of an ex-spouse’s life.

Lump sum alimony

As the name indicates, this is a one-off sort of payment rather than a monthly obligation. An Orlando court will order lump sum alimony as a means to level out the distribution of property and assets between spouses.

Rehabilitative alimony

A spouse may be ordered to pay rehabilitative alimony to their ex while he or she studies for a degree or receives training that would allow them to enter the employment market. Rehabilitative alimony stops when the other finishes their education or gets a job.

Bridge-the-gap alimony

This is a form of temporary alimony. The court may order the spouse with a better financial situation to support their ex while they transition into a new life as a single person. This is a temporary form of alimony and the period it is granted for cannot exceed the duration of your marriage.

Reimbursement alimony

Reimbursement alimony is designed to compensate one of the spouses for investing a significant amount of monetary resources into their ex-spouse’s goals. As an example, if one of the spouses works to support their significant other through college they may be entitled to be reimbursed for their efforts.

When can I stop paying alimony?

If your ex got permanent alimony under the terms of your divorce, your obligations stop the moment they get married again. If your ex gets legally married, you are no longer required to provide financial support. You can stop paying alimony starting from the date of the marriage ceremony, with no court action required.

If you find out your ex got married six months ago and you kept paying alimony for all this time, you are entitled to be reimbursed. You’ll need to look up seasoned Florida lawyers and file a legal motion with the Orlando Family Court.

Is cohabitation a reason to stop paying alimony?

Keep in mind that you can stop paying alimony only if your ex gets legally married. If your ex moves in with another person, you may ask your Florida divorce lawyers to look into it. Basically, you’ll have to prove in court that it’s a marriage-like sort of relationship. Your ex may purposefully avoid tying the knot so they can continue to receive alimony. If your lawyers show that the ex is now in a supportive relationship and their new partner offers them financial assistance, the court may terminate their alimony.

Can I stop paying alimony if I get married again?

No, the law does not allow you to stop the payments because you’ve got a new partner and new responsibilities. Remarriage is not a valid reason to ask for a modification of the alimony order. You can do that only if you experience a significant reduction in your earnings or if you develop a condition requiring serious medical expenses.