How Long Does It Take to Earn U.S. Citizenship in New York?

New York, NY – Many people live in New York and other states while applying for their citizenship and going through any related procedures. This may take some time depending on the specific person, their situation, and their lawyer’s schedule. However, it is always best for a person trying to become a citizen to get legal help and follow their attorney’s advice closely, as mistakes can cause additional problems. The best way for a person to earn their citizenship is to follow all of the required steps and immigration laws closely.

Timeframe for citizenship

Like any other process, there are a number of variables that determine how long it will be before the applicant gets their full citizenship. A best case scenario for someone who already holds a green card is to get their citizenship within six months to a year. Green cards allow the person to live and work in the U.S. permanently as a resident. Those who do not already have green cards should speak with their lawyer and go through that process first before attempting to obtain their U.S. citizenship. People who are married to U.S. citizens or those who have family members who are citizens can also receive their citizenship relatively quickly, but this tends to take several months to a year as well.

Another variable is the processing time and workload of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. They provide an online system where people can check the status of any information that is being processed along with waiting time. Unfortunately, much of this wait related to processing time is out of the applicant’s control and they simply need to wait on the government to look through their application. In some cases, it may take much more than a year from the time the person has applied to the resolution of their case and citizenship rights.

What specific steps are involved in the process?

There are several things the applicant must do when formally applying to become a citizen in New York. There is a particular form the government requires, which is essentially a request for naturalization. This can take a couple of weeks to process, then the applicant must also give their picture, signature, and fingerprints. There is another process delay at this time that can take a few months in some cases. After all of this is completed, there is a citizenship test, an interview, and a formal oath of allegiance that must be taken.

Meeting with a local immigration attorney

