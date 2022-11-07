How Long Does It Take to Get Compensation in a Personal Injury Claim?

Another matter that effects the timeline is the cooperation of the opposing party.

Timeline is a major concern for individuals who are filing a personal injury claim. Victims are always curious with regards to how long it will take to get their compensation, and for good reason. Those who are harmed due to the negligence of another person will have significant bills to cover and it only makes sense that the individual who caused them so much harm to begin with should be made to pay the money. Victims will seek immediate medical attention, and that means there will be immediate medical bills on hand to manage. Since most people do not have enough savings to cover the damage, they will inquire on the timeline for their claim and how long it will take for the money to reach their account.

The truth is that the answer varies per case. The exact time it takes to receive settlement will depend on a lot of legal and external factors. First of all, the number of damages will be considered. Generally, when the case is more complex and involves more damages, then the more time it will take for everything to resolve and for a person to get their total settlement amount. Next, the form of resolution matters as well. If matters are concluded through a settlement, it is a lot faster, however, if matters are concluded through court, then it can take a longer time, especially considering the busy schedule of the courts.

Another matter that effects the timeline is the cooperation of the opposing party. Sometimes, the at fault party is compliant and they respond to everything in a timely fashion. However, other times the victims do not get as lucky. In other cases, victims of a collision try their best to correspond with the other party only to hear a basic answer many weeks or even months later. Connecting with a personal injury lawyer and allowing them to handle the legality is a good way to ensure that the process goes as quickly as possible if a person is not left waiting for their compensation for unnecessary long periods of time.

The process of a personal injury case in Minneapolis, MN

Victims of a personal injury have three years to file their legal claim and if the case goes to trial then a person will have to testify regarding everything that took place in court. Their attorney will first try to come to a settlement agreement with the at-fault party and if the results are not satisfactory, then matters will progress to trial.

Connect with a personal injury lawyer at the Law Office of Martin T. Montilino LLC, today to begin filing a proper personal injury claim.