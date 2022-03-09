How Long is Too Long for a Workplace Investigation?

The EEOC has stated that it takes them an average of 10 months to fully investigate allegations of sexual harassment.

If you’ve experienced sexual harassment at work, you probably want to have this issue resolved as quickly as possible. Unfortunately, investigations can drag on, adding to your stress levels and making it needlessly difficult to achieve justice. You may also be waiting on a financial settlement for your harassment claim, and these funds may be crucial for a number of reasons. This is especially true if the harassment has made it impossible to work for extended periods of time, or if you’ve required the assistance of an expensive therapist to deal with the psychological trauma. So how long does this process actually take?

If you're looking for a speedy resolution, your best bet is search for sexual harassment lawyers in your area. These lawyers can help you strive for the best possible results in an efficient, confident manner.

The Statute of Limitations

The first factor that you need to consider is the statute of limitations. This is essentially a time limit for those filing sexual harassment lawsuits. If you allow this time limit to expire, you will be barred from taking legal action. In Arizona, the statute of limitations for sexual harassment lawsuits is 300 days1. This means that you have just under a year from the alleged incident to take action.

With that being said, it’s best to take action as quickly as possible in order to prevent unnecessary delays. In addition, evidence and witnesses become more unreliable as time goes on, making it even more important to file your claim as soon as you can.

Internal Investigations

Internal investigations can take months or even years. HR departments are required by law to investigate allegations of sexual harassment, but there aren’t many laws stating how long these investigations may take. Most HR departments try to conclude investigations within about 90s days, but there are no guarantees.

EEOC Investigations

The EEOC has stated that it takes them an average of 10 months to fully investigate allegations of sexual harassment2. This means that the overall process of filing a sexual harassment lawsuit can take well over a year. That being said, it is in everyone’s best interests to conclude this matter as quickly as possible.

Where Can I Find Arizona Sexual Harassment Lawyers Near Me?

If you’ve been searching for Mesa sexual harassment lawyers, there are many options available. Choose one of these Arizona sexual harassment lawyers, and you can immediately strive for positive results in an efficient manner. While some delays are inevitable, a harassment investigation shouldn’t take too long. If you are dealing with unnecessary delays, your attorney can help speed up the process. Book your consultation today.

