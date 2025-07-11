How Many Households in the U.S. Have a Gun in 2025?

Nearly half of all U.S. households own at least one firearm. While state-level household gun ownership isn’t officially recorded, we’ve estimated figures using firearm purchase records and self-reported data.

Report Highlights: American civilians own nearly half of the world’s civilian-owned firearms. Similarly, there’s at least one firearm in nearly half of all American households.

Household gun ownership decreased from 47% in 1990 to 45% in 2022.

Montana, Alaska, and Wyoming have the highest rates of household firearm ownership in the country.

Hawaii, New Jersey, and Massachusetts have the lowest rates of household firearm ownership compared to other states.

In 2024, 52% (66.5 million) American households reported having at least one firearm.

The average American gun owner reportedly has between two and five firearms.

Methodology

Firearm ownership in the United States is not officially monitored or tracked. As a result, we rely on self-reported data, as well as NICS and NSSF reports, to estimate the number of households that own guns.

Here is the methodology for the data below:

All household data are estimates derived from various self-reported surveys and purchase reports.

All data are cross-referenced with Census Bureau information to ensure accuracy and reliability.

We consulted a wide range of sources to ensure the accuracy of this report.

Percentage of U.S. Households Owning a Firearm

According to surveys published between 2023 and 2025, 42% to 52% of American households own guns.

This equates to 53.3 million-66.5 million U.S. households owning guns. 1, 7, 8, 9, 10

Prior to COVID, the percentage of gun owning households decreased from 51% in 1993, to only 37% in 2019. Household gun ownership has increased by approximately 55% after COVID.

Number of U.S. Households Owning a Gun

According to recent surveys, 66.5 million households in the U.S. have at least one firearm, representing 51% of all households. 1, 5

Number of U.S. Households Owning a Gun by State

Household gun ownership in the U.S. varies significantly by state. Hawaii has the fewest households with guns, Texas has the largest number of households owning guns, and Montana has the highest percentage of homes with firearms.

Note: State-level gun ownership is likely undercounted due to reporting restrictions.

How Many Guns per Household in America

Most gun-owning American households (37%) have between two and four firearms. Moreover, 29% of U.S. households with guns have more than five, with 23% reporting having at least six.

66% of U.S. households with guns have more than two firearms. These households are estimated to hold 89% of the entire nation’s gun stock. 1, 8, 9, 10

U.S. Household Gun Ownership: Wrap Up

Sources:

LegalReader thanks our friends at Ammo.com for permission to republish this report. The original is found here.