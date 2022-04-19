How Much is my Hernia Mesh Claim Worth in Michigan?

You can seek compensation for your subsequent medical expenses, following the surgery.

Detroit, MI – If you’ve been suffering from complications following your hernia mesh implant surgery, you’re probably not surprised thousands of people just like you are finally speaking out and demanding explanations for all the misery they’ve been put through. At the moment, there are thousands of hernia mesh lawsuits pending across the United States as people realize what happened to them was more than an unfortunate accident. The meshes they were told will fix all their problems turned out to be defective and, in many cases, they found themselves in even more trouble after the surgery. If you want your story to be heard, you need to contact a seasoned Michigan hernia mesh lawyer right away.

When do I qualify for a hernia mesh lawsuit?

If you’ve had complications following your hernia repair surgery, the best thing is to talk to a lawyer who specializes in such cases. It’s quite likely you can file a product liability lawsuit if you’ve had problems such as:

The hernia reappeared

The mesh migrated to other parts of your body

Adhesions

Obstructions

Organ puncture

Bowel perforation

Allergic reactions

If someone you loved died following complications from their hernia mesh surgery, you need to consult with a good lawyer about a possible wrongful death lawsuit.

According to experts, these problems were caused by the use of a defective product. Or a counterfeit product. If your surgery took place before 2010, the device may have been part of the various lots of counterfeit meshes recalled by the FDA.

Unfortunately for the patients, even those products that were not counterfeit had quality issues. For instance, the material was not coated in such a way as to prevent adhesions. Or the device broke down and random parts migrated to other parts of the body putting the patient’s life in danger.

How much is my claim worth?

Only an experienced hernia mesh lawyer can give you an answer to this question. The value of a personal injury claim depends on the severity of the injuries it caused. Under Michigan law, you are entitled to seek compensatory damages, which include:

Economic damages

You can seek compensation for your subsequent medical expenses, following the surgery. All those visits to the doctor, the tests, the medication or medical equipment required, and the additional surgeries, all can be included in your economic damages.

If you were forced to miss work or you had to stop working because of your medical issues, you can be compensated for your lost earnings.

Non-economic damages

These are meant to compensate you for what you’ve suffered. Non-economic damages are also known as pain and suffering damages, and they refer to both physical and mental suffering. The value of your claim will depend on the type of evidence your lawyers present, which is why it is recommended that you talk to someone who’s dealt with such cases before.

If you file a lawsuit for a defective product in Michigan, non-economic damages are limited to $280,000 or $500,000 for loss of a vital bodily function.

