How Negligent Driving Behavior Can Lead to Truck Accidents

A truck accident is one of the worst things that can happen to a driver on the road. Given the size and weight of the vehicle, injuries are often severe. Unless you’ve been in a truck crash before, it’s hard to understand the aftermath.

Negligent driving behaviors like the following increase the risk of accidents:

Not following traffic laws and regulations

Changing lanes without looking

Speeding

Not keeping a safe distance between vehicles

Distracted driving

Driving under the influence

Not Following the Traffic Laws and Regulations

Driving laws are designed for everyone to follow whenever they’re on the road. Drivers must do their best to follow them at all times. As a driver, you are responsible for the safety of everyone else on the road. Practicing dangerous driving will increase the risk of accidents.

Changing Lanes Without Looking

As a driver, you should always be mindful of other motorists with whom you share the road. If you change lanes without looking first, there’s a good chance you could crash into somebody else. Be patient with other motorists, especially those who drive slower. When you change lanes, do so with caution and remember to check three areas for other cars:

Left and ride side mirrors

Rearview mirror

Your car’s blind spot

If you were injured in a collision, an Orlando truck accident lawyer can help you file for compensation.

Not Following Speed Limits

Driving too fast or slow can cause accidents as well. Trucks hitting cars can lead to serious injuries or even death, so always ensure you drive at a safe speed regardless of the road condition.

In Florida, the standard speed limit is:

55 mph: On all highways and roads, unless otherwise specified.

On all highways and roads, unless otherwise specified. 60 mph: On two-lane sections of freeways and highways.

On two-lane sections of freeways and highways. 70 mph: On interstate highways, freeways, and other roads, where posted.

Driving too Close to Vehicles in Front

A truck accident can happen at any time. If you’re driving too close to the vehicle in front of you, it could lead to the driver panicking, and a chain reaction will start. The first driver may try to slam on the brakes, which may lead to a multi-car collision.

This can be very dangerous if vehicles are behind them as they may not be able to stop on time. Many fatal accidents involve trucks, so if this happens, it could be life-threatening for others around you.

Using Cell Phones While Driving

Using a cell phone while behind the wheel is one of the most common driver distractions. Doing so can increase the collision risk. Texting while driving, especially, is considered a high-risk activity. However, some studies also linked talking on the phone while driving to an increased likelihood of accidents.

The U.S. is starting to embrace bans on hand-held phone conversations while driving. New York became the first state to state the ban for all drivers in 2001. Since then, many other states joined. Currently, more than 20 states have bans on hand-held phone conversations for drivers.

Driving Under the Influence

Driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or even lack of sleep can lead to accidents. If you’re too tired and sleepy behind the wheel, it can affect your driving. Alcohol impairs your cognitive functions, reflexes, perception, and more.

Even if you think you can drive fine while in a daze, there are still risks involved since other drivers might not be able to detect something happening and may not respond in time. Driving while intoxicated is illegal. Those under the influence should seek out alternative means of transportation, like asking a friend to drive them, or calling a ridesharing service.

Contact a Truck Accident Attorney

Truck accidents happen frequently, so drivers must keep an eye on their driving habits to minimize the accident risk. If you want to avoid truck accidents, practice safe driving and follow the traffic rules.