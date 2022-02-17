How Often are Personal Injury Cases Won?

You should never discuss details of your accident on social media since anything you say online could be used against you.

According to Cornell Law, settlements outside of court are the primary outcomes of civil litigation in the United States. More accurately, 95.8 percent of automobile accident insurance claims settle.

However, given clients’ confidentiality when working with their attorney, it’s hard to know the exact number of successful settlements in the US. Attorneys are not allowed to discuss privileged information with the public. The best way to find out if the attorney you are considering hiring is right for you is to ask for their firm’s success rate, and how much they have won in settlements for other clients with cases similar to yours.

Why do personal injury attorneys settle outside of court?

Most personal injury cases are settled out of court for many reasons. Personal injury attorneys are sensitive to the concerns of their clients, who have already endured trauma from their accident and are in a precarious financial situation because their injuries prevent them from working. However, even if your personal injury attorney will try to settle outside of court, they will prepare your suit and testimony for trial in case it goes that far.

Cornell also reports that plaintiffs succeed via trial in less than 5 percent of filed cases. Your personal injury attorney has your best interests at heart, so they try to settle for a fair amount rather than put you through a lengthy trial where you risk getting nothing.

What types of damages could I be entitled to?

You may be entitled to economic damages for your financial losses and non-economic damages for your emotional distress. Economic damages cover your medical expenses, lost wages, future lost earnings, and other monetary losses. For example, if you were injured in a car accident, then your damages may include compensation for your damaged vehicle. Non-economic damages include pain and suffering, which compensate you for the psychological and physical trauma you endured.

How can I improve my chances of winning my personal injury case?

There is hope for a personal injury victim to receive compensation for the financial losses, pain and suffering, and other damages stemming from their accident. The most effective way to ensure that you get what you deserve is to hire a personal injury lawyer. They are your advocate when you have to face the insurance company, judge, or jurors. Insurance companies are for-profit entities that are always looking for ways to save on their bottom line. You should have a compassionate and experienced attorney in your corner advocating for you.

Seeking medical help and following your treatment plan will strengthen your case. You should provide documentation to your attorney of your symptoms, laboratory tests, and medical records.

Next, it’s important to know what not to do. You should never discuss details of your accident on social media since anything you say online could be used against you. You should also not talk to the insurance company until you have spoken to an attorney. Lastly, you should never lie about your symptoms or injuries.

By following this advice, you are in a better position to get what you deserve. The next best step is to reach out to a personal injury attorney so they can advise you further on your unique circumstances.