How Plat4mation is Scaling Legal Excellence with Legal-GradeTM AI

The result is threefold: increased capacity, enhanced peace of mind and reduced friction.
As Plat4mation continued to scale internationally, the volume, variety, and complexity of contracts increased significantly, and it became harder to maintain consistency, oversight, and speed. Relying on manual processes was not sustainable; the legal team needed technology to complement its expertise.
When selecting a partner, Luminance stood out immediately. What distinguished the platform most was that it is clearly built with legal teams in mind: The way Luminance reads contracts, highlights risk and can be trained on internal standards aligned closely with how Plat4mation’s in-house legal team works.
Smarter Reviews at Scale
Luminance is now embedded in Plat4mation’s contract review and analysis workflow. It enables the legal team to quickly get an overview of incoming documents, spot deviations from their standards, and focus attention where legal judgement matters. As a result, the team can handle higher volumes without compromising quality, freeing time for complex negotiations and proactive legal support rather than purely reactive reviews.
The result is threefold: increased capacity, enhanced peace of mind and reduced friction. Contracts are analzyed consistently across the board, eliminating the risk of anything being missed due to time pressure or manual fatigue.
That confidence creates room for the team to work with greater confidence and to engage earlier and more strategically with the business. Reviews are faster, internal discussions are better informed from the outset, and recurring contract types require less repeated effort, translating to faster turnaround times and more efficient use of legal resources.
Insight-Driven Confidence
Luminance helps to identify patterns, recurring clauses, and legacy wording across large sets of contracts. This has helped Plat4mation refine its templates and standards with a clearer understanding of what is actually present across the business’s contract portfolio. The platform has also strengthened confidence that contracts have been reviewed consistently against legal and commercial standards.
In negotiations, faster and clearer insights into contractual positions enable better, more focused advice to the business – clearly distinguishing what is genuinely negotiable, what carries real risk, and where flexibility is possible.
The effect extends well beyond the legal function. Sales and Procurement benefit from faster turnaround and clearer guidance, while leadership benefits from increased transparency and reassurance that key contractual risks are being managed consistently.
A Look Ahead
For Plat4mation, adopting Luminance was a deliberate choice: to support sustainable growth, maintain quality, and ensure that Legal can continue to add value as the business evolves. Looking ahead, AI will increasingly handle the heavy lifting, allowing legal professionals to focus more on judgement, strategy and collaboration. Luminance provides the necessary foundation to make the legal function scalable and future-proof.
About Plat4mation
Plat4mation is the largest pure-play ServiceNow Elite Partner based in EMEA, helping organizations make work flow through AI-driven transformation. We deliver advisory, implementation, and managed services across the ServiceNow AI platform, with expertise in workflow automation and AI capabilities that accelerate productivity, simplify complexity, and create measurable business impact. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Plat4mation has grown to over 750 employees in 13 countries worldwide. We are proud to be recognized with multiple Global and EMEA ServiceNow Partner Awards.
About Luminance
Developed by AI experts from the University of Cambridge, Luminance’s Legal-Grade™ AI automates and augments every touchpoint a business has with its contracts.
Today, more than 1,000 organizations across 70 countries use Luminance, including all of the Big Four consultancy firms, over a quarter of the Global Top 100 law firms, and global companies such as AMD, BBC Studios, Hitachi, Liberty Mutual and Koch Industries.
In early 2025, Luminance raised $75 million in Series C funding. The company has been featured in Forbes’ AI 50 List, Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies in America, and was named Best AI Product for Legal at the CogX Awards.
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