How Plat4mation is Scaling Legal Excellence with Legal-GradeTM AI

As Plat4mation continued to scale internationally, the volume, variety, and complexity of contracts increased significantly, and it became harder to maintain consistency, oversight, and speed. Relying on manual processes was not sustainable; the legal team needed technology to complement its expertise.

When selecting a partner, Luminance stood out immediately. What distinguished the platform most was that it is clearly built with legal teams in mind: The way Luminance reads contracts, highlights risk and can be trained on internal standards aligned closely with how Plat4mation’s in-house legal team works.

Smarter Reviews at Scale

Luminance is now embedded in Plat4mation’s contract review and analysis workflow. It enables the legal team to quickly get an overview of incoming documents, spot deviations from their standards, and focus attention where legal judgement matters. As a result, the team can handle higher volumes without compromising quality, freeing time for complex negotiations and proactive legal support rather than purely reactive reviews.

The result is threefold: increased capacity, enhanced peace of mind and reduced friction. Contracts are analzyed consistently across the board, eliminating the risk of anything being missed due to time pressure or manual fatigue.