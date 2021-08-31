How to Calm the Amygdala: Effective Retraining Methods

Each of us has moments of anxiety and difficult times in our lives. Recent scientific discoveries allow us to reprogram our brains to cope with difficulties and minimize unpleasant consequences.

What is the amygdala function? The amygdala is involved in the formation of emotions, including such strong ones as fear, and gives the emotional coloring of the incoming information. A quick glance from an attractive person or harsh criticism from a boss can cause the amygdala to activate. Often acts as a kind of “panic button”. Let’s get to know the amygdala function and retraining. How to reset your amygdala?

The amygdala is a key brain region for pain modulation and the emotional-affective measurement of pain. It uses norepinephrine to stimulate electrical impulses throughout the sympathetic nervous system and induces the adrenal glands, which immediately release adrenaline into the bloodstream.

But how to calm the amygdala? You can use the new “brain retraining” procedures known as the “Insula and Amygdala Retraining“, also known as the Gupta Program, which activates the body’s natural ability to heal itself. It is more successful than alternative therapy options for fibromyalgia treatment.

How to calm the amygdala? Here are powerful ways to retrain your amygdala and stay calm.

Create positive associations. The hypersensitivity of the amygdala function is dulled every time a person gets into a potentially dangerous situation, but nothing terrible happens. The more often you train your amygdala, the faster new associations will form, which will no longer be associated with unpleasant sensations. And if you connect the thought process (for example, say to yourself: “Wow! It is great to speak in front of the audience”), then the “calming” of the amygdala will be even faster.

Don’t try to control everything. When you try to control what is happening to avoid anxiety, you fall into the trap of constantly trying to predict the future: you try to predict what might happen and prepare for a situation that may never happen. Gradually, you will begin to come up with more and more potentially unpleasant situations and begin to limit your activity so as not to accidentally face all the “horrors”. As a result, your own world will become smaller, and more and more dangers will appear.

Don’t procrastinate, as procrastination also contributes to increased feelings of anxiety. Putting off an unpleasant task, you wrongly think that it will make the situation easier. But the brain is still waiting for that to happen. And it’s the expectation that makes you feel “worked up” and on the nerves. The longer you put off something, the more anxiety you get.

Use the principle of overcoming the paradox. It is necessary to resist the temptation to avoid unpleasant situations, even if it seems like it would be better. This is called the principle of overcoming the paradox. If a person seeks to avoid any stress, then, faced with the slightest annoying factor, even with a hint of an unpleasant situation, he experiences very serious stress. Agree, if we did not have anxiety at all, then we wouldn’t want to do anything. Although, a little stress in small doses reduces overall anxiety.

Learn breathing control techniques. Different types of breathing determine different emotional states. A person in a state of chronic stress breathes more often without noticing it. He can also have symptoms of a panic attack (fear, heart palpitations, numbness, fainting). Learn to breathe properly to avoid this.

