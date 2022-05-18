How to Choose a Good Criminal Defense Attorney

While a public defender is free, they typically try to negotiate plea deals instead of fighting for your rights and your innocence.

If you’re facing charges in Key West, you need to find a good criminal defense attorney right away. But there’s just one problem – you don’t know anything about what makes a good lawyer, and you don’t know where to start looking. So how do you find the best lawyer if you have absolutely no legal experience whatsoever? Although this situation might seem daunting at first, there are a few steps you can take ensure you’re working with the best possible attorney.

One of the best things you can do is book a consultation with an attorney you might want to work with in the future. Simply search “attorneys near me” for a range of nearby options. A consultation allows you to speak with the lawyer in a face-to-face manner. This means you can ask as many questions as you’d like about your unique situation. In addition, your attorney can assess your situation and provide valuable legal advice. Finally, you can get a sense of a lawyer’s personality and their general philosophy towards law during a consultation.

Think Carefully About Going with a Public Defender

First of all, you should think carefully about going with a public defender1. Although this option may seem attractive to many defendants, it may not be suitable for your unique situation. While a public defender is free, they typically try to negotiate plea deals instead of fighting for your rights and your innocence. In addition, it’s no big deal if a public defender loses a case, while a private defense attorney puts their reputation on the line when they represent you. This means that private attorneys have a higher incentive to achieve real results.

Consider Their Experience and Qualifications

When choosing between potential attorneys, you should always consider their experience levels and qualifications. Firstly, you might want to look into their educational background. Which law school did they attend2? What kind of grades did they get? Did they receive any academic honors? Secondly, consider their general experience levels. How many years have they been practicing law? What is their track record like? What were some of their most successful cases? These are all questions you can ask during a consultation.

Go Over Potential Defense Strategies

During a consultation, you can also discuss potential defense strategies with your attorney. This will give you a sense of how creative your attorney can be as they defend your rights and freedoms. Some defense strategies might seem much more appealing than others, but it’s important to listen to your lawyer and take their advice. If they believe that a particular defense strategy has a high chance of success, you might want to go in that direction.

Where Can I Find an Attorney?

If you’ve been searching for a qualified, experienced criminal defense attorney in Key West, look no further than Sherry Ivey Jones, Attorney at Law. With plenty of experience and solid qualifications, Sherry Ivey Jones can help you strive for the best possible outcome. Whether you’re facing a DUI or any other crime, you can book a consultation today and immediately start fighting for your rights in a highly effective manner.

