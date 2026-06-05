How to Deal with Back Injuries After a Car Accident

Back injuries can severely affect the life of the victim. He doesn’t just go through pain but he can lose his job as well.

Unfortunately, car accidents are very common and lead to drastic effects. It has been reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that more than 2.7 injuries happen every year in the U.S. However, back injuries are a common type of injury after a car accident.

No doubt, even a slight pain in any part of the body can disturb your life and badly affect your daily routine. Now imagine severe back pain. The victim undergoes mental and emotional trauma and suffers badly. Sometimes, back pain takes years to overcome or remains for life long. However, victims can also undergo permanent disabilities. It is understood that the victim gets worried about the medical expenses after confronting a back injury in a car accident. Well, if you have faced an accident due to the negligence of another person then you should not be worried. It’s better to contact a car accident lawyer in Orlando. Your lawyer will help you claim compensation and help you relax.

Common Types Of Back Injuries

Our spine has been designed with a complex system and divided into three parts. The neck is called cervical vertebrae, the upper back is called thoracic vertebrae and the lower back is called lumbar vertebrae. All these vertebrae are connected and surrounded by discs, muscles, ligaments and tendons. Slight injury to any of these vertebrae or nerve tissue can result in severe pain and permanent disability. Some of the common injuries include:

•Thoracic Spine Injuries (Upper Back)

When another car hits your car at high speed then there are the chances of damaging the upper part of the spinal cord. The upper part of the spinal cord is connected to the chest and ribs. A car accident can cause a fracture or result in broken bones in the ribs and spinal cord. And sometimes can lead to permanent nerve damage.

•Lumbar Spine Injuries (Lower Back)

After a car accident, lower back injuries can lead to severe pain, swelling, sprains or fractures. This can badly affect your movement and sometimes can lead to paralysis of the lower part.

•Spinal Cord Injuries

The spinal cord is one of the important parts of the back that gives support to the whole body. The injury to the spinal cord or nerves can result in changes in sensation, strength and other body parts’ function.

•Herniated Discs

These discs protect the spine. Sudden jerks can badly affect the spine and displace these discs. This displacement is called herniated discs.

Don’t Ignore The Symptoms Of Back Injuries

The symptoms of back injuries are not always shown after an accident. The victim goes through back pains or other symptoms after days or weeks. However, you should not ignore any of the back injury symptoms because ignoring these symptoms can lead to permanent disability or paralysis. Some of the common symptoms are

pains

headaches

muscle spasms

stiffness

weakness

loss of normal movement

tingling, and

difficulty standing or walking

numbness

Many people believe that they will recover with time but this is not true. It’s better to consult a doctor as soon as possible otherwise you can suffer from permanent damage.

Don’t Delay And Visit A Doctor

Kindly don’t delay and whenever you feel any of the above symptoms, you should immediately visit the doctor. The doctor will order some x-rays and tests to diagnose the issue. He will start your treatment and guide you to take physiotherapies and suggest other treatments to overcome back pains.

No doubt, you have to bear the huge medical expenses for treatment of back injuries but don’t worry, if the car accident was not your mistake then with the help of a lawyer you can claim all the damages you have faced.

You Should Use Your Right To Claim Compensation For Your Injuries

It is your right to claim compensation for all the damages including economic and non-economic damages. You can claim for

past and future medical expenses

lost income

future lost earnings if you have lost the ability to earn

pain and suffering including emotional and mental distress that has affected your daily activities

loss of companionship means the wrongful death of your loved one

If you want to recover compensation for all of the damages then it’s better to take legal help.

Bottom Lines

Indeed, back injuries can severely affect the life of the victim. He doesn’t just go through pain but he can lose his job as well. Therefore, being a victim you should always stand for your rights and most importantly you should hire a car accident lawyer in Orlando. Hiring a lawyer is one of the best decisions a victim makes for himself because after hiring a lawyer, you feel relaxed. The professional lawyer allows you to focus on your health and he handles all the situations himself. And helps you to recover the compensation that you deserve.