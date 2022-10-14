How to Determine What You Should Be Expecting for Child Support

If you are facing divorce and have children, it is important to understand your obligations regarding child support.

If you are considering a divorce and have children, one of the most important factors to consider is child support. How much should you expect to pay or receive? This can be a difficult question to answer, but there are services and resources out there to make it easier. Here are a few tips and resources to help you and your soon-to-be ex determine what paying child support will look like.

What is Child Support?

Child support is a payment made by one parent to the other for the financial support of their children. In the United States, child support is typically ordered by a family court judge or state agency. The amount of child support payments can vary widely, depending on factors like each parent’s income, custody arrangement, and the needs of the children.

There are a few different ways to calculate child support payments. The most common method is the income shares model, which takes into account both parents’ incomes and the amount of time the children spend with each parent. Other methods include the percentage of income model, the Melson formula, and the Wisconsin formula.

Child support payments are typically made until the child turns 18, but in some cases, they may continue until the child finishes high school or is otherwise emancipated.

Resources for Determining Child Support

There are a few different resources you can use to help determine how much child support you should be paying or receiving. One resource is the Child Support Calculator, which is offered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. This calculator uses the income shares model to estimate child support payments based on each parent’s income and the number of children.

Another resource is a Collaborative Divorce Vocational Assessment, which is a service that can help you and your spouse determine what each of you can realistically expect to earn after divorce. This service can be especially helpful if one or both of you are self-employed or have complex financial situations.

Finally, you can consult with a divorce lawyer or mediator to get professional help in calculating child support payments. This can be a good option if you and your spouse are having difficulty communicating or reaching an agreement on your own.

Collecting Child Support

If you are owed child support, there are a few different ways to go about collecting it. If the other parent is cooperative, you can work out a payment plan between the two of you. This can be done directly or through a mediator. On the other hand, if the other parent is not cooperative, you can file a motion with the court to have child support payments ordered. The court will then require the non-custodial parent to pay a set amount of child support each month.

If the other parent is behind on child support payments, you can also file a motion with the court to have their wages garnished. This means that a portion of their paycheck will be automatically withheld and sent to you to cover the past-due child support. You can also file a lien against the other parent’s property, which means that they will not be able to sell or refinance their property until the child support debt is paid off. Finally, you can file for public assistance. This means that the government will help you cover the cost of food, housing, and other basic needs for your children.

Each state has its own laws and procedures for collecting child support. You can find out more about your state’s laws by contacting your local child support office or reading the state’s child support guidelines.

Why You Should Pay Child Support

There are a few good reasons why you should pay child support, even if you are not a custodial parent. First, it is important to remember that children are innocent bystanders in the divorce process. They did not choose to have their parents get divorced, and they should not be made to suffer because of it. Child support payments help ensure that children have the financial resources they need to live a comfortable life.

Second, paying child support can be beneficial for the non-custodial parent. It shows that you are still involved in your children’s lives and that you are willing to financially support them. This can be important if you ever want to seek custody of your children in the future.

Finally, paying child support is simply the right thing to do. If you are the parent of a child, you have a responsibility to provide for them financially. Child support payments are one way to meet that responsibility.

If you are facing divorce and have children, it is important to understand your obligations regarding child support. By familiarizing yourself with the child support laws in your state and consulting with a divorce lawyer and the right resources available to you, you can ensure that you are paying the appropriate amount of child support. Doing so will benefit both you and your children in the long run.