How to Find a Good DUI Lawyer

If you’ve recently been arrested for a DUI (driving under the influence), you’ve probably been told to hire a lawyer. This is one piece of advice you should follow because hiring a DUI lawyer can benefit you in a lot of ways. Depending on your circumstances, a DUI arrest can lead to expensive fines, a license suspension, and even jail time. Having a DUI lawyer by your side can help you avoid harsh punishments and learn how to navigate the legal system. But how do you find a good DUI lawyer? Here are some questions to consider when searching for the right DUI lawyer.

Do you know any friends or family members who have hired a DUI lawyer in the past?

A good place to begin your search for the right DUI lawyer is to ask friends or family members who have faced a DUI in the past. Remember that thousands of people all over the U.S. get pulled over and charged with a DUI every day, so if you’re certainly not alone in this legal challenge. Getting recommendations from those closest to you can help you narrow down your search. However, it’s always a good idea to check the online ratings and reviews of the lawyers recommended to you by friends or family. If the lawyer has a spotty record or bad reviews, it’s a good idea to continue your search for a lawyer that has a consistent record of successful DUI case results. If you can find evidence of positive client experiences beyond your friend or family member, then it’s a good idea to make contact to schedule a consultation to discuss your DUI case.

What kind of qualification factors should you look for to hire a good DUI lawyer?

First, it’s important to make sure that your DUI lawyer has experience defending DUI cases. It’s never a good idea to work with a friend or acquaintance that happens to be a lawyer, but has zero experience fighting DUI charges. The more experience your DUI lawyer has, the better your chances are at getting good results. Beyond experience in DUI law and DUI defense, it’s also helpful if they have awards, accreditations, or top ratings in legal organizations that are dedicated to DUI defense. For instance, if your lawyer has a great rating on Avvo.com for DUI defense, it means they’ve proven themselves over time through a wide range of successful DUI defense cases and trials.

What percentage of their caseload is dedicated to handling DUI cases?

Those seeking a good DUI lawyer might also ask about the attorney’s caseload and how much of it involves DUI cases. It’s always important to get a good idea of how focused they are on DUI defense or if this is just a small portion of their law firm’s practice. You want your DUI lawyer to showcase DUI defense as one of their main areas of expertise.

It’s also important to note that many DUI lawyers have experience in criminal defense, and clients shouldn’t be concerned by seeing criminal defense legal services listed on their websites. This could mean that they have extra trial experience, and if you do happen to have a DUI case that goes to trial, this type of legal background can work in your favor.

How will the lawyer update you on developments in your case?

When it comes to your DUI case, you never want to be left in the dark. When searching for the right DUI lawyer, you want to ask them about their accessibility and communication styles. For instance, will you be able to reach your lawyer if you have a pressing concern or question? Or will it take 2-3 days for them to call you back? Do they consistently contact clients when new developments take place in the case? Or do you have to routinely check in with your DUI lawyer to receive an update? Ideally, you want to find a one who’s accessible and communicates clearly with their clients.

Will the attorney I hire be the attorney who actually handles my case?

Sometimes, DUI lawyers from big firms will boast about their experience and history of successful case results. Unfortunately, much of this is just a marketing tactic to get clients through the door, then they hand the case over to an associate without much experience. This means that you’re not exactly getting what you paid for. During your initial consultation with a DUI attorney, it’s highly advised to ask them if they will be the one standing next to you in court or if your case will be passed down to other lawyers. If you’re paying for a great DUI lawyer, you want to make sure that you’re speaking with the lawyer that’ll be defending you and communicating with you throughout each stage of the process.

What was the outcome of their most recent DUI cases?

It’s always smart to take advantage of the initial consultation and write down all the questions to ask your DUI Lawyer including questions about their qualifications, their accessibility, and the outcomes of their most recent DUI cases. This doesn’t only help you learn more about their case results and who they are, but it also helps you learn a bit more about the DUI process and how similar cases have been resolved.