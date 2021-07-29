How to Handle Traumatic Brain Injury Cases in Houston, Texas

A traumatic brain injury is one of the most serious types of injuries anyone can ever have as they may end up dealing with long-term or even irreversible effects.

When an accident occurs, be it an auto collision or a slip and fall, one of the worst things that can happen to the persons involved is that they suffer a traumatic brain injury (TBI). Depending on the severity of the injury, there may be some patients whose quality of life may be negatively impacted afterward. The effects of the condition can be lifelong, and medical solutions may not always deliver good outcomes.

If you or a loved one is suffering from a traumatic brain injury, it’s important for you to take action at once. This might mean bringing the case to court for adequate compensation while seeking the appropriate medical treatment.

Read on to get some insights on how you should deal with traumatic brain injury cases in Houston, Texas.

1. Have the Patient Undergo Imaging Tests

Before a personal injury claim can be filed, medical tests are necessary to serve as documentary proof of the brain injury’s severity. So once a patient has suffered the condition as the result of an accident, the only way to assess what’s the damage inside the body is to make sure that they undergo imaging tests.

The two most basic and common imaging or scanning tests are the following:

Computerized Tomography (CT) Scan – This is usually one of the very first tests done on the patient after they’ve been brought to the emergency room. It involves using a number of different x-rays to get a detailed view of the brain from the inside.

– This is usually one of the very first tests done on the patient after they’ve been brought to the emergency room. It involves using a number of different x-rays to get a detailed view of the brain from the inside. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) – This test makes use of powerful magnets and radio waves to provide three-dimensional images of the brain.

2. Understand Current Medical Research

Because of the inherently difficult nature of a TBI case, when you first contact Ben Dominguez to take your brain injury case or any other lawyer in your local area, they have to work together with the patient’s doctors to understand the current medical research on TBI. This will allow the lawyer to fight for your case point for point and ensure the best outcome for you.

Remember that claims for TBI aren’t just based on present circumstances. They also have to do with the future since the condition can lead to lasting effects, the worst of which is permanent damage. That’s why for such cases, doctors and lawyers would have to combine their expertise in order for the victim to receive the compensation they deserve.

3. Look into the Treatment Options Available

Your doctor will prescribe a form of treatment that’s right for your particular condition. Once the treatment options are decided upon, your medical records will be handed over to your lawyer. That way, they’ll have sound basis for the claim, particularly when it comes to the compensation you’re aiming for.

For mild cases, only rest and over-the-counter pain medications are required. But the patient still has to undergo close monitoring at home just in case their symptoms start to worsen. Follow-up doctor’s appointments may also be called for.

Meanwhile, the treatment options for traumatic brain injury in general and more serious cases include:

Immediate Emergency Care – Whatever the type of brain injury a patient suffers from, immediate emergency care will always be needed. This is to ensure that a thorough assessment is made and early treatment and intervention can be given.

– Whatever the type of brain injury a patient suffers from, immediate emergency care will always be needed. This is to ensure that a thorough assessment is made and early treatment and intervention can be given. Medications – Some of the most common types of medications prescribed are: Diuretics Anti-seizure drugs Coma-inducing drugs for severe cases

– Some of the most common types of medications prescribed are: Surgery – For serious cases, emergency surgery may also be needed to minimize the potential effects of the condition and the damage to the brain. Surgery is needed to address problems such as fractures and blood clots.

4. Take Note of What Factors Lawyers Consider Before Accepting a Case

Not all TBIs require a lawsuit or a full-blown trial. In fact, lawyers specializing in claims for that condition usually look into several factors when determining whether they should take on a TBI case. Those include the following:

There’s strong evidence that there wasn’t a preexisting injury when the accident took place.

There are strong points to disprove liability, which means that the patient didn’t have any fault in or contribution to the occurrence of the injury or accident.

There’s a clear change in the patient’s behavior and mannerism before and after the accident, which is a symptom of TBI.

The patient is currently unconscious, in a state of coma, or fighting for their life in intensive care as a direct result of the accident.

The patient can no longer work, whether temporarily or permanently, because of their injuries.

Conclusion

A traumatic brain injury is one of the most serious types of injuries anyone can ever have as they may end up dealing with long-term or even irreversible effects. So you or your loved one can begin the journey toward recovery, you have to take the necessary course of action. The tips above can give you a head start both from the legal and medical perspectives. Those have to go hand in hand to acquire the best outcome for the individual suffering from TBI.