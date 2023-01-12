How to Prove Bus Accident Liability: A Guide

When you get involved in a bus accident and experience injuries, you can file a claim against the liable party who caused the collision.

Buses are one of the most efficient modes of transportation to get from one place to another. After all, when you’re using public transportation, you’re contributing to an eco-world because you’re reducing your carbon footprints, plus saving money – a 2-in-1 type of transportation.

However, as with any other vehicle, even buses are prone to accidents. When collisions occur, passengers can experience severe injuries. Similarly, when a bus hits another vehicle, it can cause injuries to passengers of other cars or pedestrians.

That said, determining liability can be a complex and lengthy part of the process, but it’s not impossible, especially if you have an attorney by your side. In this article, you can learn more about how bus accident liability is determined and how legal help can facilitate your case.

Main Causes of Bus Accidents

When determining who’s responsible for causing the bus accident, it’s essential to know the leading causes of the collision in the first place. Usually, professional lawyers who specialize in bus accidents can inform you of potential scenarios that may have caused the accident, including the following:

Bus Driver Error

Unfortunately, even the most trained and experienced bus driver can make mistakes. Depending on their circumstances, if they’re distracted, driving under the influence, or doing other negligent actions, then they can make an error and cause the accident.

If that’s the case, you can contact a local attorney immediately to tackle your case. Suppose you live in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; you can speak to Milwaukee Bus Accident Lawyers to settle on the best one to handle your case and determine the main error that led to the bus collision.

Other Driver Error

Similar to bus drivers, other drivers can also make mistakes that may cause an accident between them and the bus. Negligent behavior can lead to a major collision with the bus, but other actions like speeding can also make the bus driver make a quick reaction that pushes the bus to crash.

Bus Company Negligence

Most people put the blame on the bus driver, but sometimes they’re not the ones who cause the accident. If bus companies fail to do their inspections or safety checks to ensure that their buses are in perfect condition, then that could be an act of negligence that may have led to the bus accident.

In that case, you have two options. First, you can speak to Wisconsin Bus Accident Lawyers to learn more about your legal options and what steps to take if you want to make a claim against the bus company. Second, you can make a complaint to Wisconsin’s bus system, also known as GO Transit, to prevent such negligent behaviors from other bus drivers.

Proving Liability in a Bus Collision

When you get involved in a bus accident and experience injuries, you can file a claim against the liable party who caused the collision. Since there could be many liable parties, this makes determining fault a complex process.

However, to figure out who’s responsible for the accident, you can seek help from Milwaukee Accident Lawyers, who can investigate what happened and dig deeper to determine who caused the accident.

These attorneys will inform you of what evidence you should gather, which usually involves the following:

Photos and videos of the scene and your injuries

Witness statements

Police reports

Medical expenses

Traffic or dash cams

After that, your lawyer can calculate what you’re owed and work toward receiving the compensation you deserve. Regardless if the bus driver or company, another driver, or a part manufacturer were liable, you could still get compensation.