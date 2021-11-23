How to Prove You Were Fired for Reporting Sexual Harassment in NYC

In some cases, an employer’s official reason for firing you will be clearly nonsensical.

Many individuals in New York City are retaliated against for reporting instances of sexual harassment. Sometimes, these individuals are mocked or shunned by their co-workers. Sometimes they are given more strenuous duties as punishment. And often, these workers are simply fired for coming forward with their claims. The latter option seems to be especially common in New York City, and many employers simply want to pretend like sexual harassment never happened in the first place. Firing the employee who reported these instances allows them to continue on as if nothing happened.

However, retaliating against workers for reporting sexual harassment is illegal in the United States. If you have experienced this, you can file a lawsuit against your employer and hold them accountable. Among other things, you can receive compensation for missed wages that you might have earned if you hadn’t been fired. In addition, you can receive compensation for non-economic damages, like pain and suffering. If you’d like to file a lawsuit, you need to get in touch with a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney in New York City.

But how do you prove that you were fired as a result of reporting sexual harassment? This is one of the biggest challenges that many sexual harassment victims face in New York City. Your employer may claim that they fired you for a completely different reason, such as lateness or ineptitude. Although this situation is certainly challenging, you can overcome it with the help of a qualified, experienced attorney.

Keep All Documentation

If you’re trying to prove that you were fired because you reported sexual harassment, it’s important to use documentation as evidence. Ideally, you should give your employer written reports that clearly outline the sexual harassment you have experienced. Keep a copy for yourself. Request an official response to this report in writing. Again, keep copies of your employer’s response in writing. Every communication between you and your employer should be carefully documented. If your employer fires you, request that they write down their official reason for terminating your employment. Again, this statement can be used as evidence against them as your lawsuit progresses.

Questioning Their Official Reason for Firing You

In some cases, an employer’s official reason for firing you will be clearly nonsensical. For example, they might state that they are firing you for being late constantly when you have arrived on time every single day. These reasons are easily “debunked” by a lawyer, and this can help a judge understand that you were actually fired for reporting sexual harassment.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the New York City area for a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney, there are many legal professionals waiting to assist you. These lawyers can fight for your rights in an effective manner and help you get the settlement you deserve. Book your consultation today.