How to Prove You Weren’t at Fault for a Car Accident

After a car accident, stress levels may be exploding. You are still experiencing the shock of the impact and you may also be injured. You’re wondering if your car can be repaired and you’re worried about the other party. But what do you do when you were not at fault for the accident and have to prove your innocence? The situation gets even more stressful.

In Boulder, Colorado, many severe car crashes happen every year. Only in 2020, there were 1,217 total crashes, with 38 severe ones. If you live in Boulder and end up in a case like this, you’d need a Boulder car accident attorney to help you receive full compensation.

The driver who was at fault for a car accident is most of the time the one who will have to pay compensation for damages, losses, and injuries. Not only do you have to pay a significant amount of money out of your pocket, but it’s also unfair to you if you are not the culprit in this situation.

How do you prove that you weren’t at fault then? Read this post to find out.

Take as Much Evidence as Possible

In order to prove that you are innocent, you must collect evidence. After the shock of the crash, you may not realize this immediately, but it’s important to stay calm and gather the proof from the scene of the accident. You will need this later.

If you have a phone that was not damaged in the accident and you are not badly injured, take photos of the area of the crash and the car damage. You should also take some pictures of the other car, the weather condition and the road, and the cars’ position at the accident scene.

Sometimes, if the accident was a more severe one, you may be injured and unable to take pictures. In this case, ask a bystander to take the pictures for you and take as many as possible. Later, when an investigation will be done, your pictures will come in handy.

Call the Police

Contacting the police is a must if you were in an accident. Then, you should get a copy of the police report.

This is because the report will be full of useful information that you can later use to prove that the accident was not your fault but the other party’s. In the police report, you will find information such as a narration of the way the accident occurred, the other party’s statement to the police, whether there were any traffic citation issues, and the conclusion of the officers regarding who was at fault.

What’s more, the police report will be helpful in getting you compensation.

Exchange Contact Information

This is something you may have to do before you call the police. Exchange contact information with the other driver. This will help you collect the information about the driver’s insurance company. You’ll also have it available when you file the car accident claim.

Get the Testimony of the Witnesses

If anyone witnessed the accident, then you should speak to them. Someone who was around the scene of the accident and saw the entire thing will be able to provide you with valuable testimony that will help prove that you were innocent. With an eyewitness statement, the negligence of the other driver can be exposed, and you will be able to receive compensation.

Hire an Attorney

You should consider hiring an experienced car accident attorney after the event occurs. The lawyer will help you organize everything and will collect evidence, hire potential expert witnesses and interview your witnesses. With all of this, you will be able to prove that you are innocent, and the other driver is at fault.

Don’t Admit Fault

It’s very important to make sure that you’re careful about what you say and talk to as few people as possible. It’s best to keep all of the details of the accident to yourself. Then, share them with your lawyer.

Any comments made to the other party, the police officer, and the insurance company will decrease your credibility.

The Bottom Line

You can prove your innocence after an accident if you know the right steps to follow and if you do everything right. You must collect evidence, talk to witnesses to get their testimony, get a police report copy and get an attorney. The lawyer will help you get compensation for your injuries and damages.