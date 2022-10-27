How to Receive Compensation for a Pedestrian Knockdown

If you’re able, take pictures of the accident scene, your injuries, and the license plate of the car that hit you.

Though no amount of money can erase the psychological trauma of being hit by a car, receiving compensation can help ease the financial burden that often comes with pedestrian knockdowns. This blog post will outline the steps you need to take to receive compensation after being hit by a car.

Get Medical Attention

This should be your first priority after being hit by a car. Even if you don’t think you’re seriously injured, it’s always best to err on the side of caution and get checked out by a medical professional. You never know if you have internal injuries that are not visible and need treatment. Once you’re in stable condition, you can begin working on the next steps.

Gather Evidence

If you’re able, take pictures of the accident scene, your injuries, and the license plate of the car that hit you. These will all be helpful in building your case. You should also get contact information from any witnesses who saw what happened.

Hire Legal Help

An experienced accident lawyer will know how to navigate the legal system and get you the compensation you deserve. Be sure to hire a lawyer who has experience handling pedestrian knockdown cases specifically. This will ensure the best outcome for your case.

File a Claim with Your Insurance Company

If you have health insurance, your policy may cover some of your medical expenses related to the accident. Even if your policy doesn’t cover these expenses, it’s still important to file a claim so that your insurance company is aware of the accident and can help with any future claims you may make against the driver who hit you.

File a Personal Injury Lawsuit

This is where an experienced lawyer will really come in handy. They can help build your case and negotiate with the driver’s insurance company on your behalf. If you win your lawsuit, you may be compensated for things like medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and more.

No one ever expects to be hit by a car, but unfortunately, pedestrian accidents happen every day. If you find yourself in this situation, it’s important to know what steps to take to ensure that you receive compensation for your injuries and other damages incurred as a result of the accident. By following the steps outlined above, you can give yourself the best chance at receiving the compensation you need and deserve.