How to Replace Your Social Security Card Online

You can replace a Social Security card online from the privacy and convenience of your home.

According to a post at the SSA, you can request a replacement card if the following statements are true:

You’re a U.S. citizen of at least age 18.

You have a driver’s license or state ID card from a participating state or the District of Columbia.

You have a valid U.S. mailing address.

You currently have an online Social Security account.

There have been no changes in your gender, mailing address, name, date of birth, and place of birth.

There are no fees required for your replacement card.

Benefits of an Online Social Security Account

According to the Social Security Administration, it’s important to set up an online Social Security account because it provides many benefits and conveniences. For example, you can order a new Social Security card, request the status of your application for disability benefits, and provide a legal confirmation document about the amount and dates of your disability benefits. You can also check your earnings record and correct any missing employment information, which could reduce your retirement benefits.

Moreover, you can use your online account to get detailed information on how your retirement benefit is calculated. The information is available in the Annual Statistical Supplement, Appendix D. You have access to its information from your online Social Security account and can use the account to make your initial application for disability benefits.

Applying for Social Security Disability Benefits

The Social Security Administration publishes a disability application you can fill out at your leisure at home and triple-check for errors, inconsistencies, or missing information. Unfortunately, most initial disability applications are not approved because of missing information, mistakes made in the application, and insufficient confirmation of your disability status.

You can start the ball rolling with an online application if the following statements are true:

You are 18 or older.

You are not getting any Social Security benefits based on your record.

You haven’t been denied benefits within the last 60 days.

You’re unable to work because of a disease or injury that’s expected to continue for at least a year.

You can print out an Adult Disability Checklist, which will help you get the information needed for your application. Next, you must confirm your disability with legitimate medical staff, work supervisors, and other employees. If possible, encourage your doctor to describe your disability in the strongest terms. Finally, you must complete the Disability Benefit Application and a medical release form for all your medical records.

Information that You’re Expected to Provide

You will need to gather detailed information about your life, including contact details, Social Security number, date of birth, marital status, and age of your current spouse and any former spouses. In addition, you will be expected to supply marriage dates, dates of separation or divorce, information about any children, and death dates if applicable. You will also need to supply banking information to receive electronic benefits.

Medical Condition Information

You must supply contact information for someone who knows about your medical issues. You must also include detailed summaries of your illnesses, disabilities, medication side effects, the names and contact information of all doctors, clinics, and hospitals that have treated you, and information about medications that have been prescribed.

Work Information

You must include work information from the last several years, including your last job and payment information. In addition, get a copy of your Social Security Earnings Statement and supply the beginning and ending dates of any military service. You should also include a list of at least five jobs you’ve held the last 15 years or as long as you have been working. You should also cover any workers’ comp benefits you’ve received and certain other benefits like Black Lung Benefits and Harbor Workers’ Compensation.

Getting Approved for Disability Benefits

As you can see, there are plenty of opportunities to make mistakes and miss some required information. That’s why you should find a Social Security disability lawyer to read over your application and make helpful suggestions. The lawyer can also help you appeal a negative decision.

It might be a good idea to enlist the help of an attorney when you simply want to replace your social security card. Unfortunately, the system is imperfect, and errors might occur, disrupting your everyday life.