How Your Lawyer Can Help After a Rear-End Accident

Here’s a scenario: you’re driving on a sunny day and stopping at a red light. Suddenly, your car jumps forward, and you feel a loud crash. That’s when you know you’ve been rear-ended. It’s unfortunate, but they happen out of nowhere.

These collisions can happen anywhere: interstate, parking lot, intersection, or a four-way stop. Either way, they can cause damage to you and the people involved. If you’ve been in a similar situation, a car accident attorney can help you with the claims process and ensure you get the compensation you deserve.

Leading Causes of Rear-End Accidents

Different factors, including: usually cause rear-end collisions:

Aggressive driving

Distracted driving

Driving under the influence (DUI)

Extreme weather

Drowsy driving

Reckless driving

If you believe the other driver who crashed on you is liable for the accident, it's best to consult qualified attorneys specializing in accidents.

What are Some Common Rear-End Accident Injuries?

Rear-end accident injuries can have a severe impact on your life and well-being. Although some symptoms may not show up immediately, you must see a doctor after the collision. Some main types of injuries that you may expect are:

Neck, back, and spine injuries

Head trauma

Cuts and scrapes

Fractures or broken bones

Once you get your doctor's report regarding the injuries and medical costs, getting a lawyer's opinion regarding compensation would be a good idea.

What You Should do After a Rear-End Accident

If you’re involved in a rear-end collision, the first question that comes up in your mind is, ‘’what should I do now?’’ The first steps include the following:

Checking for injuries

Collecting information and evidence to use it in your insurance claim and lawsuit

Filing a police report

Taking pictures and speaking to witnesses

Contacting your insurance company

Calling your attorney

If you have all this information except having a lawyer, you can quickly search to find an accident lawyer. They'll take over your case and handle all legal paperwork.

Why You Should Get a Lawyer

In rear-end accidents, the driver who hit the vehicle in front of them is usually liable for the collision. However, there are some circumstances where the other driver could be partially responsible. This can happen if the lead driver is:

Making a sudden turn without signaling

Behaving aggressively

Slamming on the brakes

Not repairing a broken brake light

Driving with a flat tire

In that case, you'll need the help of a lawyer to determine which party is wholly or partially liable for the collision. These lawyers can review your case or gather evidence to support your claims and file a lawsuit on your behalf.

You should always contact a lawyer if you or your loved one has been involved in a rear-end accident. These cases can get complicated quickly, so it's best if you seek legal help from a professional in advance.