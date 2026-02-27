Hunting PLC Strengthens In-house Legal Capacity with LEGALFLY’s AI Powered Legal Operating System

Hunting PLC will use LEGALFLY to review and draft contracts, keep playbooks consistent, and provide business stakeholders with clear answers grounded in verified sources, with sensitive data anonymised.

LONDON – International energy services provider Hunting PLC (LSE: HTG) has selected LEGALFLY, the secure legal AI associate, as its legal workspace for in-house legal and procurement teams.

Hunting PLC is an international energy services provider, designing and manufacturing critical components and high-technology systems for the global oil and gas industry. With operations across key energy regions worldwide, Hunting supports clients in highly regulated, technically demanding environments where reliability and speed matter. Its in-house legal team plays a central role in managing complex commercial contracts, global risk and regulatory compliance across jurisdictions.

LEGALFLY, the legal AI operating system for corporates, will provide hunting with Hunting with AI native workflows that helps standardise contract review, streamline repeatable legal work and give teams faster, more reliable answers on matters that keep the business moving.

As a global supplier to the energy industry, Hunting manages complex, safety critical contracts across multiple regions. LEGALFLY will help Hunting’s teams review and draft contracts faster, keep playbooks consistent, and give business stakeholders clear answers that are grounded in verified sources, with sensitive data anonymised by default.

Allyson Miller, General Counsel at Hunting PLC, says, “At Hunting, our legal team supports a business that operates across multiple regions, partners and regulatory regimes. We needed a solution that could keep pace with that complexity without compromising on securing or quality.”

“Legalfly gives us an AI workspace built for in-house teams. Our lawyers can review contracts, apply our playbooks and surface key risks in minutes, while always seeing the underlying sources. It lets us focus more time on strategic matters and support the business where it counts most. Legalfly gives our legal team a single, secure environment to support colleagues in every region and focus more of our time on strategic work.”

Ruben Miessen, CEO of LEGALFLY, says, “Hunting is a great example of how leading industrial companies are bringing AI into their core operations in a deliberate and pragmatic way. Operating in one of the most complex and highly regulated industrial environments in the world, its legal teams need speed, consistency and absolute trust in their sources, which is precisely what LEGALFLY is built to deliver.”

About Hunting

Located in 11 countries across four continents, our people manufacture critical components, high technology systems and precision parts for international oil and gas and energy service groups.

About LEGALFLY

LEGALFLY is the legal operating system for corporates, with secure AI-native workflows for intake, contract review, drafting, due diligence and research.

Designed specifically for in-house legal, compliance and procurement teams, LEGALFLY already powers top enterprises and governments worldwide, from SAP, Lufthansa and AXA, to KPMG and Bosch. LEGALFLY is the only Legal AI platform to anonymise all sensitive data before processing begins, ensuring that confidential information is protected at all times.

Founded in Belgium in 2023, LEGALFLY’s mission is to empower legal professionals to deliver more value with AI, safely and responsibly. The company has raised over €17 Million from top investors including Notion Capital, redalpine and Fortino capital.