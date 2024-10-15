Hydrogen Sulfide May Treat Obesity & Other Metabolic Disorders

New research discovers that delivering hydrogen sulfide directly to mitochondria can affect weight gain and fat accumulation.

Researchers from the University of Exeter and Jagiellonian University Medical College in Poland have conducted a study exploring the potential of hydrogen sulfide in treating obesity and related disorders of the metabolism. Published in Pharmacological Research, their findings could offer a fairly simple solution to the obesity epidemic.

Obesity is a condition that significantly increases the risk of developing various serious health issues. It is closely associated with type 2 diabetes, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, which can lead to liver damage. Obesity is also a major contributor to cardiovascular diseases, including heart disease and stroke, as it often leads to high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol levels, and increased inflammation. Over time, any one of these symptoms and conditions can be life-threatening.

As the global obesity crisis continues to get worse, scientists are searching for treatments that go beyond diet and exercise. This has caused them to focus on how hydrogen sulfide affects fat metabolism in the body. In small quantities, hydrogen sulfide is produced naturally and essential to regulating cellular processes. Specifically, it helps to enable the liver’s ability to process fat and impacts the function of mitochondria, the parts of cells responsible for producing energy.

The new study focused on how delivering hydrogen sulfide directly to mitochondria can significantly affect weight gain and fat accumulation. In the study, mice fed a high-fat diet were injected with a compound called AP39, which is used to transport hydrogen sulfide to mitochondria. This yielded some important findings. The mice receiving AP39 showed a 32 percent reduction in weight gain over a three-month period compared to those not given the compound. The treatment also helped reduce the buildup of fat in the liver, a condition that can lead to harmful inflammation and further metabolic complications.

The liver plays a central role in fat metabolism, and previous studies have indicated that hydrogen sulfide influences how the liver processes fat. However, until now, there was no express way to deliver the gas directly to the parts of the cell where it could have the most notable impact. AP39 provides a solution to this problem by targeting mitochondria directly, increasing the gas’s therapeutic potential. The compound was developed by researchers at the University of Exeter and has since been commercialized by MitoRx Therapeutics, a company focused on developing mitochondrial-targeted treatments.

The team also found that AP39 hinders key metabolic pathways that contribute to the creation of harmful fats in the body. These processes include the mTOR/SREBP1 and NF-kB pathways, which are known to play a role in fat synthesis and inflammation. By preventing the activation of these pathways, AP39 effectively reduces the liver’s production of new fats and limits the unhealthy effects of a high-fat diet.

The potential of hydrogen sulfide in treating obesity first became apparent when researchers noticed that individuals with type 2 diabetes and obesity had lower levels of the gas in their blood. This observation suggested that a hydrogen sulfide deficiency might contribute to poor sugar control and increased insulin resistance, both of which are hallmarks of metabolic syndrome. Building on this discovery, scientists hypothesized that replenishing hydrogen sulfide in the body could reverse or prevent these adverse metabolic changes. The findings of the current study lend further support to this theory, indicating that therapies based on hydrogen sulfide delivery could be a viable option for addressing not only obesity but also its associated complications.

