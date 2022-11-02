Hypoxia and Birth Injury Lawyers: How They Can Help You

Lack of oxygen is one of the most common causes of birth injuries which could lead to brain injuries.

Birth injuries can take a mental and financial toll on families, especially hypoxia. When you consider the long-term financial cost of this injury, it becomes even more complicated because you might not know where to start. Unfortunately, many birth injuries are preventable, though it’s the medical staff’s responsibility to address these complications.

So if you have a child who has recently been injured by hypoxia, it’s time to seek legal help from a professional birth injury attorney. In this article, you’ll learn more about what exactly hypoxia is and how a lawyer can seek compensation for your case.

What is Hypoxia?

Intrauterine hypoxia (IH) is a type of birth injury in which the fetus has been deprived of oxygen in the womb. The severity of this injury depends on how long the fetus has gone without oxygen, and that determines if they’re born with a serious mental or physical disability. Additionally, hypoxia may also cause miscarriages, stillbirths, and infant fatalities.

Fortunately, you can seek legal help. The first step is to find an attorney near you, preferably someone who specializes in birth injuries because they’re familiar with any case. These lawyers have experience handling cases involving hypoxia and other birth injuries.

Common Risk Factors

A baby or a fetus may be deprived of oxygen for many reasons, some of which include the following:

Prolonged labor

Maternal sedation

Excessive uterine activity

Issues with the umbilical cord

Fetal malnutrition

That said, lack of oxygen is one of the most common causes of birth injuries which could lead to brain injuries. Unfortunately, many doctors fail to prevent this. In that case, you can reach out to a birth injury attorney to help seek compensation.

Effects of Hypoxia

Hypoxia can have a deadly effect on the fetus or baby, especially if it’s not addressed quickly. Luckily, birth injury lawyers deal with tragic injuries, so they can help you in many ways. Although a birth injury can happen at any stage of the labor process, the medical staff is responsible for monitoring the safety of a baby and ensuring they’re healthy.

However, if complications still arise, whether due to negligence or other factors, you’re likely to get emotionally devastated and start concerning how you’ll take care of your child in the future. At a minimum, you deserve a fair amount of compensation for everything you’ve endured.

How Birth Injury Lawyers Can Help You

It’s no surprise that your child’s injuries or fatality could make you face a huge amount of money in medical bills, lost wages, future in-home care, and additional expenses. But if your baby suffered from hypoxia, you may be entitled to compensation for long-term care and medical costs.

Birth injury attorneys can review your medical records and take immediate legal action. However, you need to be cautious of statutes of limitations because many states have a certain deadline you have to meet to build a strong legal case. For that reason, hiring an experienced attorney who specializes in unique birth injury cases is perhaps the smartest decision you can make.