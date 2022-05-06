I Was Hit by a Drunk Motorcyclist. Now What?

It is also worth mentioning that a drunk motorcyclist can indirectly cause an accident.

Motorcyclists have a reputation for being “thrill seekers” and “adrenaline junkies” – always searching for that next rush as they zoom down the street on two wheels. Sometimes, this reputation is ill-deserved, and you might find that many motorcyclists are actually quite responsible, carefully following the rules of the road at all times. In other situations, motorcyclists confirm these stereotypes – not only driving recklessly, but also operating their vehicles under the influence of intoxicating substances. But what should you do if you’ve been hit by a drunk motorcyclist?

Your first step should always be to get in touch with a qualified, experienced attorney. But we know what you’re probably thinking: “Where can I find attorneys near me?” The truth is that there are many qualified St. Paul accident lawyers are ready and waiting to assist you, and you can get in touch with these legal professionals quite easily. All you need to do is book your consultation to get started, and you can begin seeking justice and fair compensation for your damages.

How Much Damage Can a Drunk Motorcyclist Cause?

While motorcyclists can theoretically cause injuries if they impact a car, they probably pose the most danger to pedestrians. Being hit by a motorcycle at top speed can cause serious injuries, and it is more than capable of causing a fatality.

In addition, it is also worth mentioning that a drunk motorcyclist can indirectly cause an accident. For example, they might veer into the middle of the road, causing you to swerve and hit another vehicle. The motorcyclist might emerge completely unharmed, while you might have suffered considerable injuries.

Since Minnesota follows a system of comparative fault1, it’s important to prove that the motorcyclist was to blame for these crashes – even if they caused them in an indirect manner.

Getting Compensation for a Drunk Motorcyclist Injury

Recovering compensation for injuries caused by a drunk motorcyclist should be relatively easy, as you would simply turn to your own insurance provider for compensation. This is because Minnesota is a “no-fault” state2, which means there is no need to prove negligence in order to recover a settlement. That said, you may need to turn to the guilty party’s own insurance policy if your coverage is insufficient. This can cause even greater issues if the motorcyclist has passed away due to the crash, as you may need to sue their estate.

Where Can I Find an Attorney?

If you’ve been searching for St. Paul DUI or DWI accident lawyers, there are plenty of legal professionals who can assist you. With their assistance, you can strive for the best possible results, holding drunk motorcyclists accountable for their reckless actions. This can result in a significant financial settlement that you can use to pay for medical expenses, missed wages, and many other damages. Book your consultation now to get started.

