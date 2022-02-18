Icy Conditions and Semi-Truck Accidents in Michigan: Who is Liable?

Truckers have a right to refuse to drive if they believe that the conditions are too dangerous.

It can be difficult to determine who is truly liable for semi-truck accidents in Michigan, especially if icy conditions make it difficult for everyone to drive safely. These “acts of nature” can make it seem like no one is to blame, and that crashes are unavoidable. However, the truth is that there is almost always some element of human error behind an accident, even if it is something very minor. Trucking companies also have a legal responsibility to prepare for adverse weather conditions and take steps to avoid potential accidents whenever possible.

Icy Conditions Threaten Michigan Drivers

On November 3rd of 2021, it was reported that icy roads were proving to be a major concern for drivers in Michigan. Low temperatures during the previous night had led to numerous crashes throughout west Michigan. Many of these accidents were quite serious, and in many cases, cars flipped over and flew through the air after losing control. One particularly serious crash involved 11 different vehicles. Many of these crashes required victims to be hospitalized, and this prompted a representative of the Kent County Road Commission to urge drivers to remain cautious, especially on bridges and overpasses.

On November 2nd, three semi-trucks crashed in a single accident in Michigan near Schoolcraft. The crash resulted in serious traffic delays. It is not clear whether the icy roads were a factor.

A Trucking Company’s Responsibilities Under Adverse Conditions

Truckers have a right to refuse to drive if they believe that the conditions are too dangerous. If the trucker’s concerns are reasonable and legitimate, the company cannot force them to get back on the road. If they threaten to fire their drivers or retaliate against them in any way, they are breaking the law. This means that if you can prove that a trucking company forced or encouraged a driver to get behind the wheel despite their concerns about icy roads, they may be held liable for your injuries.

