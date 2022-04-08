If You Sustained Any of These Injuries in a Truck Accident, You Need a Lawyer

A disability might not only make it impossible for you to continue working in your current field, but it could also inhibit you from engaging in things you once enjoyed such as sports.

Truck accidents are among some of the worst types of collisions to transpire on U.S. roadways. Although truck crashes occur less frequently than those involving passenger vehicles, they tend to result in more serious injuries and fatalities.

If you sustained any of the following types of injuries in an accident with a semi or big rig, a Dallas, TX truck accident attorney can help you get in touch with the right medical professionals and assist you with recovering compensation.

Traumatic brain injury (TBI)

A TBI is any type of injury that affects how the brain functions. Generally, TBIs are caused by a bump or blow to the head, such as the impact caused by a truck collision. TBIs can be mild, moderate, or severe, and can lead to lifelong effects. The more severe a TBI is, the more likely you are to incur steep medical bills.

According to some sources, the cost of treating a more severe TBI is estimated to be between $85,000 to $3 million1. Unfortunately, trucking companies and their insurers will often try and get the value of a claim reduced to avoid a large payment. To ensure you are awarded a fair amount of compensation to help cover medical treatment for your TBI, it’s best you hire a Dallas, TX truck accident lawyer. They will assist you with recovering any money you might be due.

Any type of injury that resulted in you becoming disabled

If the injury you sustained resulted in you becoming disabled, meaning you are now limited in your physical abilities, it is important to speak with a Dallas truck accident attorney immediately. When someone else’s negligent actions interfere with you being able to live your life the way you intended, they should be held liable for their actions.

A disability might not only make it impossible for you to continue working in your current field, but it could also inhibit you from engaging in things you once enjoyed such as sports. If you’d like to find out how much your claim might be worth, search for attorneys near me or contact USAttorneys.com.

Spinal cord injuries

Your spinal cord serves as the carrier of nerve signals from your brain to your body2. An injury to the spine can not only result in you becoming paralyzed but it is also likely to disrupt parts of your body from being able to function properly. Spinal cord injuries, like TBIs, can be costly to treat and those costs could carry on for years.

If you want to increase your chances of getting your medical bills paid for, you’re going to need a skilled and aggressive truck accident lawyer in the Dallas area standing by your side. If you’re ready to connect with a lawyer to learn more about how they can assist you with obtaining compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, and pain and suffering, contact USAttorneys.com today.

