Illegally Armed Anderson Methamphetamine Dealer Sentenced to Over 20 Years in Federal Prison for Drug Trafficking and Gun Crimes

Johnson is a career criminal—since turning eighteen he has been convicted of five prior drug-related offenses and one for failing to return to lawful detention after absconding from work release.

INDIANAPOLIS — Kennley Johnson, 43, of Anderson, has been sentenced to 250 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to three counts of methamphetamine distribution and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court documents, on three separate occasions in March and April of 2024, Johnson was observed selling a total of 131.8 grams of methamphetamine, a Colt pistol, and a Manuel Escodin revolver to a person in Anderson. Officers conducted a court-authorized search of Johnson’s Anderson residence and found over 380 grams of additional methamphetamine, ammunition, and a loaded 9mm handgun. Johnson was arrested during the search and officers found $5,857 in cash in his pocket.

Johnson is a career criminal—since turning eighteen he has been convicted of five prior drug-related offenses and one for failing to return to lawful detention after absconding from work release. At the time of his arrest, Johnson was still on probation. As a convicted felon, Johnson is permanently prohibited from legally possessing a firearm.

“Illegally armed drug dealers do tremendous harm to communities in every part of our state,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Numerous prior convictions and prison terms were not enough to convince this career criminal to change his ways. Thanks to the efforts of the Anderson Police Department, the ATF, and our federal prosecutor, the community will now be protected from his crimes as he serves a significant term in federal prison.”

“There is no place in our society for those who use firearms for violent, criminal purposes and spread drugs through our community,” said Daryl S. McCormick, Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Columbus Field Division. “ATF will continue to work with our law enforcement partners at the federal, state, and local levels to bring those individuals to justice.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Anderson Police Department investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by Chief U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Gibson, who prosecuted this case.