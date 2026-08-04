Illinois Expands Addiction Law to Include Gambling Disorder

Illinois recognizes gambling addiction as substance use disorder, expanding treatment access statewide.

Illinois has taken a major step in treating gambling addiction by officially recognizing it as a substance use disorder (SUD) under state law. Governor JB Pritzker recently signed legislation that adds gambling disorder to the Illinois Substance Use Disorder Act. Supporters believe the change gives people struggling with gambling addiction greater access to treatment while also helping reduce stigma that oftentimes keeps individuals from seeking help. Before the law changed, people with a gambling addiction faced limited treatment options unless they were also dealing with a substance addiction like alcohol or drug use that required inpatient care. The new law allows the Illinois Department of Human Services to offer programs designed specifically for people with gambling problems and their families. It also gives the state more flexibility to create services that focus on recovery without requiring another addiction diagnosis.

State Senator Julie Morrison, who sponsored the bill, said gambling disorder deserves the same recognition as alcohol and drug addiction. She said people living with gambling problems need access to the same type of support available to those facing other addictive disorders. Supporters say placing gambling addiction into state law sends a clear message that it is a real medical condition rather than simply a lack of self-control. The legislation received strong support from lawmakers. It passed unanimously in the Illinois Senate and received only a small number of opposing votes in the House. Backers from both political parties agreed that gambling addiction has become a growing concern worth addressing.

Health experts say gambling addiction is often difficult to recognize because there are usually no visible physical signs. Unlike alcohol or drug misuse, people can hide gambling problems for years while financial losses and emotional stress continue to grow. Many people struggling with compulsive gambling drain savings, retirement accounts, work bonuses, and other financial resources before family members realize there is a problem. By the time issues come to light, usually there is significantly instability which can negatively impact relationships with loved ones.

Medical professionals also point to the powerful effect gambling has on the brain. The excitement of placing bets can trigger chemical reactions that encourage repeated behavior, making it difficult for some people to stop even after suffering serious financial or personal losses. National experts have also reported that gambling addiction is linked to a very high risk of suicide compared with many other addictive disorders. State estimates suggest that more than one million adults in Illinois either have a gambling addiction or are at risk of developing one. Recent reports also found that Illinois residents lost billions of dollars through gambling over the past year, with compulsive gambling contributing to a large share of those losses.

Treatment providers say public awareness has not kept pace with the rapid growth of legal gambling. Many people do not recognize the warning signs or know where to find help. Those who specialize in gambling recovery say treatment services have remained far behind those available for alcohol and drug addiction. They believe the new law is an important first step toward closing that gap.

The legislation also allows the state to expand training for addiction counselors and increase prevention efforts. Schools and colleges may receive additional support for education programs that teach students about the risks of gambling before problems develop. Supporters hope earlier education will help prevent addiction from taking hold in the first place.

Although advocates welcomed the new law, they also noted that more work remains. The legislation does not provide guaranteed long-term funding for expanded treatment services. Illinois included $15 million in its fiscal year 2026 budget for gambling treatment and prevention, an increase from the previous year. Even with that increase, only a small share of gambling tax revenue currently goes toward helping people recover from gambling addiction.

Another concern is that the law does not automatically make gambling treatment eligible for Medicaid reimbursement. Many people with limited incomes depend on Medicaid to pay for healthcare services, and without that coverage, treatment may remain out of reach for some residents. Supporters hope lawmakers will consider future legislation to address that issue.

While there may be obstacles to address along the way, recognizing problematic gambling is an addiction is a noteworthy first step in getting people the help they need. Illinois legislators are hoping this move encourages individuals to seek treatment before their habits cause lasting financial loss and emotional harm.

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Illinois recognizes gambling addiction, allowing new treatment options

Gambling addiction classified alongside substance use disorders under new Illinois law