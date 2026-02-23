Illinois Man Convicted in Burger King Armed Robbery that Sparked Multi-County Vehicle Chase

When an employee approached to assist him, Love drew the firearm from his coat pocket, pointed it at her, and demanded she open the register.

INDIANAPOLIS – A federal jury has convicted Cameron Love, 28, of Rockford, Illinois, of interference with commerce by robbery, brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Evidence presented at trial showed that on January 16, 2025, Love robbed the Burger King located at 7620 North Shadeland Avenue in Indianapolis. Armed with a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun, Love entered the restaurant and paced in front of the counter. When an employee approached to assist him, Love drew the firearm from his coat pocket, pointed it at her, and demanded she open the register. The employee fled to the kitchen. Love then vaulted over the counter, pointing the gun at additional employees and customers, threatening to kill anyone who resisted, and demanding money. He stole $459 and fled in a Chevy Cruze driven by Michael Scott.

The employee immediately called 911. IMPD officers attempted a traffic stop on the Cruze near 86th Street and Keystone Avenue, but the vehicle fled, initiating a high‑speed pursuit across multiple counties. Dash‑camera footage captured Love throwing both the stolen cash and the handgun out of the vehicle during the chase. The pursuit ended in Carmel. Four days later, IMPD officers recovered the loaded firearm—frozen in ice and protruding from the snow—near a bike path on 106th Street.

Love is prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior felony convictions for aggravated robbery and armed robbery in Illinois.

U.S. District Court Judge James P. Hanlon presided over the trial and will sentence Love at a later date. Love’s co-defendant, Michael Scott, was sentenced in October 2025 to four years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to acting as an accessory after the fact.

The FBI and IMPD investigated this case. U.S. Attorney Wheeler thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Pamela Domash and Brendan J. Sullivan, who are prosecuting this case, with the assistance of Paralegal Specialist, Shané Penney, Systems Manager Kathy Wells, Victim Witness Specialist Stephanie Lloyd and Victim Witness Contractor, Maurine Bwambok.