Immediate Steps to Follow in the Minutes after a Car Accident

Every car accident is unique and uniquely upsetting. If you have been injured in a car accident that was caused by another motorist’s negligence, you are no doubt overwhelmed, but there are some simple first steps that you can take to help safeguard your personal injury claim and your health.

Get Out of Harm’s Way

First things first: move out of harm’s way after a car accident of any kind. An accident can happen anywhere – under myriad circumstances – so it is critical that you carefully assess the situation and react accordingly. Do whatever you can reasonably do to move yourself and others as far away from danger as possible.

Alert the Authorities

As soon as it is safe to do so, call 911, and let them know about the extent of the injuries incurred – either by yourself or by others. If someone else is injured – and you are able – assist that person until help arrives.

Reporting an accident is essential, even if the accident is minor. Many states require you to file an accident report if the accident results in death, injury, or property damage over a set limit. In addition, the police report will be an essential piece of evidence to support your insurance claim.

Do Not Refuse Emergency Medical Care

If you have been in an accident, you may not be in the best state of mind to be making important decisions – like accepting emergency medical care. Your health, however, is far too important to ignore.

While you may believe your injuries are minor, injuries have a way of blossoming over time. Further, early diagnosis is closely associated with improved prognosis. The emergency medical personnel are in a much better position to determine the care you need, so carefully follow their advice.

Finally, be sure to relay the exact extent of your injuries and the effect they are having on you to the medical professionals on the scene. This is not only the best practice for your health but also for your personal injury claim.

Exchange Contact Information

Exchange contact and insurance information with the other driver. While it is important to exchange this necessary information, do not launch into a conversation about the details of the accident. Emotions obviously run high after an accident, and what you say now could come back to haunt your case later.

Additionally, obtain contact information from eye witnesses on the scene. Eyewitness accounts can help strengthen your case.

Be Wary of Insurance Companies

You will need to send a copy of the crash report to your insurance company, but you are not obligated to provide either your insurance company or the other party’s insurance company with a written, verbal, or recorded statement – and you are advised not to do so. The best path forward is to work with an experienced personal injury attorney who will deal with the insurance companies on your behalf.

You Need an Experienced Personal Injury Attorney

If you’ve been involved in a car accident, you’re likely facing expensive repairs, looming medical bills, and ongoing pain and discomfort. You need financial compensation from insurance to help you recover from both your financial losses and your pain and suffering, but insurance companies are notorious for denying claims and minimizing payouts, making your path to recovery difficult.

If you’re dealing with the aftermath of an accident, contact a skilled personal injury attorney. He or she will help you navigate the claims process and advocate for your rights so you can get the compensation you need to reach your fullest possible recovery.