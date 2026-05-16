Immigrant Doctors from “High-Risk” Countries Win Exception for Green Cards, Visas

Earlier this year, the federal government said that it would no longer process immigration applications submitted by citizens of at least 75 countries, including Afghanistan, Russia, and Rwanda. Immigrants from some countries on the list—Iran, Iraq, and Libya, among others—face additional restrictions.

The Trump administration has announced that it will grant an exception to immigrants from certain “high-risk countries” countries seeking visa renewals, but only if they meet very specific professional criteria.

Earlier this year, the federal government said that it would no longer process immigration applications submitted by citizens of at least 75 countries, including Afghanistan, Russia, and Rwanda. Immigrants from some countries on the list—Iran, Iraq, and Libya, among others—face additional restrictions. In some cases, nationals from these countries cannot renew existing visas even if they currently and lawfully reside in the United States.

Dr. Faysal Alghoula, for instance, is a practicing physician and Libyan national.

Speaking to The Associated Press, Alghoula said that he has lived in the United States since 2016. He cares for more than 1,000 patients in southwestern Indiana. Although Alghoula has a green card, it expires in September. Alghoula also said that he has been unable to renew his green card since the Trump administration released its latest round of immigration restrictions.

Last week, though, the administration quietly passed a rule that would grant leniency to Alghoula and other immigrant physicians with pending visa and green card applications. Immigration advocates and medical organizations have spent months pushing for the move, arguing that foreign-born and foreign-trained doctors disproportionately practice in rural and undeserved areas.

Alghoula, who is a pulmonologist, told The Associated Press that many of his clients have few options when it comes to seeing specialists.

“It is about four to five months’ wait to get the pulmonologist here,” he said.

Alghoula also said that, even with the Trump administration’s offer of leniency to medical professionals, he’s not sure if showing up to an immigration appointment is entirely safe.

“I’m still scared to go to my interview,” Alghoula told The Associated Press, citing stories of migrants detained at routine appointments.

The processing pause was enacted shortly after an Afghan national shot and killed two National Guard troops deployed in Washington, D.C. The Trump administration emphasized “what a lack of screening, vetting, and prioritizing expedient adjudications can do to American people.”

Another physician from a restricted country, Dr. Zahra Shokri Varniab, came to the United States three years ago to conduct radiology research. She was waiting for a green card to attend a residency program when her application was paused under the administration’s new rules.

Shokri Varniab ultimately filed a lawsuit demanding an answer to her application. A judge then ordered the federal government to make a decision in her case. Her application was ultimately denied, leaving Shokri Varniab frustrated.

“I feel completely confused,” the Iran-born doctor told The Associated Press.

Since Shokri Varniab’s case was adjudicated in court, the Trump administration’s pause doesn’t affect her. She said that she’ll continue advocating for herself, but believes her petition was most likely rejected simply because she chose to assert her rights.

Sources

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