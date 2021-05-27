Immigration Law and the Business World: Breaking It Down 

Being thorough in your efforts will ensure you remain legally compliant in your expansion efforts, both in your home country and the country of relocation.

The business world is a vast one and incorporates a wide range of policies and legislation. It can often appear overwhelming when wanting to ensure that you do not violate any rules and land yourself in trouble.

While immigration law may not apply to your company at present, that is not to say that it won’t be the case in the months or years to come. You should know the absolute basics about how it works within the business world.

Read on to enlighten yourself about this topic and go forth knowing more than you did when you were first here.

Employing Foreign Nationals to Your Business

This is where immigration laws come into full force. You need to understand the precise rules and restrictions you are under when employing foreign workers within your company.

Foreign workers will need a work visa appropriate to their situation. Employment-based permits – including that of the EB-2 and EB-3 visas – are issued to foreign workers who have employer sponsorship.

These work visas enable the recipient to obtain a green card and permanent residency soon after arrival.

Knowing what work visas will be required by your potential employees is overwhelming. With specific qualifications necessary to obtain one, use the services of an immigration law firm, like Farmer Law, to make the application and hiring processes easier.

Terminating Employment of Foreign National Within Your Business

Terminating an employee within your business is not easy. The process is made even more complicated when they are a foreign employee.

When you hired someone under an H-1B visa and wish to terminate their employment, you have a responsibility to the employee beyond informing them of the termination of employment.

You must give ample reason for terminating employment or will be putting yourself in a position for receiving legal action.

Employers wishing to terminate the employment of a foreign employee need to inform the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) as soon as possible. Furthermore, you must issue the employee with the return cost for transportation to that employee’s home country.

Without doing so, you will be obligated to continue paying said employee’s wages. As a small business, this puts you under pressure. Ensure you inform all appropriate parties swiftly.

Expanding Your Business Internationally

This works for some but not all. Immigration law presides over numerous aspects of the business world and must be considered when going global with your company.

Immigration policies vary from one country to the next. Knowing the precise regulations you must follow in your desired location is crucial to the success of your expansion plans.

Being thorough in your efforts will ensure you remain legally compliant in your expansion efforts, both in your home country and the country of relocation. Make yourself aware of hiring methods and how you employ local people within your business.

One final factor that must be considered is that of taxes. Learn the differences and know what you need to pay and when you need to pay it. You don’t want to land yourself in hot water.