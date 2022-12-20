The Importance of a Living Will

Even if a living will is not legally binding in your state, it is still likely to be given significant weight by medical providers and loved ones alike.

A living will is an important document that outlines your wishes for end-of-life medical care in the event that you are unable to communicate those wishes yourself. While it is not legally binding in all states, it is a good way to ensure that your loved ones and medical providers know your wishes and can make decisions accordingly. Here are four benefits of having a living will.

Prevents Family Arguments

If you have a living will, your family members will not have to argue about what you would want in terms of medical care. This can be a huge relief for everyone involved, and it can prevent hard feelings or resentment from developing between family members. After writing your written will, you may consider sharing your wishes with family members and allowing them to process this with you.

Gives You Control over Medical Care

Even if you are unable to speak for yourself, a living will ensures that your wishes are known and that they will be followed as closely as possible. This can give you a sense of peace knowing that your end-of-life care is being handled the way you want it to be. Many individuals worry about this, and a living will can ensure that your care is in your hands.

Makes it Easier on Loved Ones

Your loved ones will already be dealing with a lot of emotion if you are seriously ill or injured. Having a living will can take some of the guesswork out of decision-making by providing clear guidance on the type of medical care you do or do not want to receive. This will prevent additional stress on your family members during an already difficult time.

Ensures Your Wishes

Even if a living will is not legally binding in your state, it is still likely to be given significant weight by medical providers and loved ones alike. Having a living well can increase the chances that your wishes are followed as closely as possible in the event that you are unable to communicate them yourself. In order to make these wishes as binding as possible, reach out to lawyers who are familiar with estate law.

A living well is an important document that everyone should have, regardless of their age or health status. If you don’t have one already, now is the time to create one. And if you already have a living well, be sure to review it periodically to make sure it still reflects your current wishes.