Important Things to Include on Your Business Card

Choose a folded business card in matte, glossy, or uncoated finish. The folded cards tend to have the same size of a regular business card. They give you additional space to introduce yourself even better.

There have been predictions that business cards will soon disappear from the scene. But this is still too far from being a reality. In this Internet era, people often misspell or delete email addresses. But a professionally-crafted business card allows them to connect with others when required. From building business relationships to generating leads, these can come in handy in many ways. You can design a keep-in-touch business card to distribute it among your friends and acquaintances as a gesture of fortifying your connection with them. So, whether you are an accountant, financial advisor, CEO, VP, IT professional, or salesperson, you can give this card to help your potential business partners and clients remember you.

The other category of a business card is for lead generation and business promotion. It can come in handy as a tool for driving new business. Realtors, lawyers, builders, interior designers, and restaurant owners usually go for this option.

As such, you can say a business card can help you bring others’ attention to your company or brand. You can, in a way, also promote your skills. So, adding contact info is imperative. Other than that, you can also use it to sell yourself by being you. By including a few elements, you can ensure that it helps establish a meaningful relationship.

What components to add to your business card?

Business cards have to feature your company name in bold. These can also have a logo. When you make one, correctly include your name. However, it would help if you watched a bit where your contact details go. Every company may not have a physical address. If it is not there, you need to add your email ID, telephone number, website URL, etc. And yes, if there is a physical address, you need to mention it, too. Other than that, you can also incorporate social page links.

Another area where you have to pay special attention is your job title. People need to have clarity about who they are reaching out to – a sales representative or the CEO. Whatever it is, you have to add it smartly. If you hold multiple job titles, it would be best to mention the highest-ranking one. After all, it creates an impression. Some people try to be creative with this part. For example, if they are executive assistants, they call themselves chief catalyst along with adding the actual position in the bracket so that everyone gets a fair idea of what that means. If your industry or profession doesn’t allow such a touch of humour, it’s fine to just use your actual title.

What type of business card should one select?

In an attempt to print a professional yet stylish card, people usually cross the line and end up coming up with something tasteless. The reason behind this is the nature of the task. Anyway, you have an easy solution to strike a balance between the two elements. Choose a folded business card in matte, glossy, or uncoated finish. The folded cards tend to have the same size of a regular business card. They give you additional space to introduce yourself even better.

You can visit an online printing company that specializes in this and get more help in this regard.