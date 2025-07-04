Indiana Takes Aim at “Deplorable” Conditions at Deerfield Estates Mobile Home Park

“Our office filed a lawsuit against the owners of a La Porte mobile home park for unsafe, unlivable conditions. We’re demanding accountability and better living standards for residents. From broken utilities to unsafe living spaces, we’re holding property owners responsible and seeking justice for tenants who don’t deserve to be treated this way,” Rokita wrote on Twitter.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has filed a lawsuit against a La Porte landlord, claiming that living conditions at the Deerfield Estates Mobile Home Park are “deplorable” and in violation of the state’s Deceptive Consumer Sales Act.

“Hoosiers deserve safe and livable housing, plain and simple,” Attorney General Rokita said in a statement. “The deplorable conditions at Deerfield Estates—dirty water, low pressure, extended shutoffs, and a lack of proper oversight—are unacceptable.”

“My office will not stand by while vulnerable residents, including seniors, are exploited by landlords who shirk their legal responsibilities,” Rokita said. “We are holding Deerfield Estates accountable and fighting to protect the rights of Indiana families.”

The lawsuit alleges that Deerfield Estates failed to comply with multiple state laws, including, but not limited to, the following:

“Indiana Code § 32-31-8-5(4)(B), requiring landlords to maintain plumbing systems providing a reasonable supply of hot and cold running water at all times.

Indiana Code § 16-41-27-9, mandating the presence of an adult attendant or caretaker at the mobile home community.

Indiana Code § 16-41-27-10, requiring an adequate water supply, either through a public system or an approved alternative.”

On social media, Rokita said that one of the lawsuit’s foremost priorities is ensuring better, safer living conditions for Deerfield Estates’ current residents.

“Our office filed a lawsuit against the owners of a La Porte mobile home park for unsafe, unlivable conditions. We’re demanding accountability and better living standards for residents. From broken utilities to unsafe living spaces, we’re holding property owners responsible and seeking justice for tenants who don’t deserve to be treated this way,” Rokita wrote on Twitter.

“This is about justice for Hoosiers who have been let down by a landlord prioritizing profits over people,” Rokita said in a press release. “We will continue to use every tool at our disposal to ensure accountability and protect Indiana’s consumer.”

A spokesperson for Deerfield Estates has since denied Indiana’s allegations, but acknowledged that some of its residents have experienced certain “challenges” in need of remedy.

“We take these matters seriously and want to assure our residents and the broader public that we are fully committed to providing a safe, healthy, and respectful living environment for everyone in our community,” Deerfield Estates said in a statement. “While we respectfully deny the allegations and do not believe they reflect the full scope of our efforts or intentions, we recognize that some residents have experienced challenges that deserve careful attention and action.”

Sources

‘Deplorable conditions’ at La Porte mobile home park leads to lawsuit by Attorney General Todd Rokita

Indiana’s attorney general sues a La Porte landlord for ‘deplorable conditions’