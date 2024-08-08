Indiana Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Sending Violent Antisemitic Threats to Anti-Defamation League Offices

Boryga used antisemitic slurs on eight voicemails as he threatened to assault or kill Jewish people.

INDIANAPOLIS – Andrezj Boryga (An-dre-g Bor-egg-ah), 67, of Indianapolis, has been sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to willfully transmitting in interstate commerce threats to injure other people and for choosing his victims because of their religion.

According to court documents, between July 9 and Dec. 14, 2022, Boryga left voicemails at Anti-Defamation League offices located in New York, Texas, Colorado, and Nevada. Boryga used antisemitic slurs on eight voicemails as he threatened to assault or kill Jewish people.

“Hate-fueled threats of violence seek to fracture our society and isolate communities from one another,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “This defendant made heinous, repeated violent threats targeting Jewish people and organizations. His actions were not just heinous, they were unlawful. This case represents the latest effort by the Justice Department to combat the disturbing increase in threats against Jews and Jewish institutions across the United States that we have seen in the wake of October 7th. We will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute threats and acts of violence motivated by antisemitism and by hatred of any kind.”

“The defendant’s vile and graphic threats demonstrated his hate-filled mindset, and the death threats levied caused genuine fear for the people who received them,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This type of antisemitic, hate-fueled conduct offends our most basic values and has no place in our society. This sentence should send a clear message to perpetrators and would-be perpetrators of hate crimes that we will not hesitate to prosecute those who threaten violence against the Jewish community.”

“Everyone in our country should be able to sit in safety regardless of how they worship, free from bigoted threats meant to make them afraid,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers for the Southern District of Indiana. “This criminal’s horrific threats sought to put fear into Jewish communities. Violent antisemitism and bigotry must be given no sanction in this country. Our office will continue to work closely with our partners at the Civil Rights Division and the FBI to hold criminals accountable for hate-based threats and violence.”

The FBI Indianapolis Field Office investigated the case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge James R. Sweeney II.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter A. Blackett for the Southern District of Indiana and Trial Attorney Anita Channapati of Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section prosecuted the case.

If you have concerns regarding Civil Rights violations in the Southern District of Indiana, you can now report them to our office via email USAINS-CivilRights@usdoj.gov or using our online form.