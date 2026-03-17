Indiana Man Who Targeted a Local Christian Church for Vandalism Sentenced to Federal Prison

Days later, after agents executed a search warrant on his cell phone, he admitted he targeted the sign because it belonged to a Christian church and stated he was motivated by his involvement in various Satanic groups.

INDIANAPOLIS – Steven James Perkinson, 21, of Plainfield, Indiana has been sentenced to 10 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to intentional damage to religious property and making a false statement to an agency of the United States.

According to court documents, on November 18, 2024, Perkinson vandalized the sign in front of Maple Grove Baptist Church in Plainfield by spray-painting a pitchfork and the numbers “666” over the display, and by painting over the sign’s cross symbol with an “X.”

When questioned by FBI agents, Perkinson initially denied knowledge of involvement. Days later, after agents executed a search warrant on his cell phone, he admitted he targeted the sign because it belonged to a Christian church and stated he was motivated by his involvement in various Satanic groups.

A forensic review of Perkinson’s cell phone revealed extensive research into local churches, including searches for “Maple Grove Baptist Church Plainfield,” “Churches near me,” “Plainfield Bible Church photos,” and terms associated with occult organizations such as “Noctulian Blood Covenant” and “Nexion 435.”

Although Perkinson had no prior criminal record, he first came to the attention of the FBI in 2023 after posting on Instagram: “Now I just sit alone in my room for hours a day… Schools are meant for shooting up not learning…” Additional evidence recovered from his phone raised further concerns about violent ideation. Agents found searches for the “address of largest Jewish church in America,” online messages claiming access to firearms and encouraging mass violence, photographs of Perkinson posing with recently deceased animals, and evidence that he had set fire to a dumpster.

“Targeting any house of worship because of its faith is an attack on the fundamental freedoms that define our nation. This defendant’s conduct, paired with his disturbing online activity, posed a real threat to those liberties,” said Tom Wheeler, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “This sentence makes clear that hate‑fueled vandalism and threats of violence will be met with swift and serious federal consequences.”

“Places of worship are meant to be spaces of peace, reflection, and community – not targets of intimidation or hate,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Timothy J. O’Malley. “Everyone deserves to feel safe practicing their faith without fear. The FBI will continue to aggressively investigate hate-based crimes and work alongside our partners to ensure those who target religious communities are identified and held accountable.”

The FBI investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Chief Judge James R. Sweeney II.

U.S. Attorney Wheeler thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Peter A. Blackett and Carolyn Haney, as well as Trial Attorney Briana Clark of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section, who prosecuted this case.