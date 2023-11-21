Indiana U.S. Attorney’s Offices Announce $6 Million in Department of Justice Funding for Hoosier Public Safety Programs

Indianapolis chosen as host city for December 2023 Violent Crime Reduction Summit.

INDIANAPOLIS – The U.S. Department of Justice announced several new commitments as part of its Comprehensive Strategy for Reducing Violent Crime. Instituted by Attorney General Merrick B. Garland in May 2021, the strategy focuses on harnessing federal resources, intelligence, and expertise as a force-multiplier with state and local law enforcement.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco and Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta highlighted the more than $334 million in critical grant funding to law enforcement agencies and stakeholders nationwide, awarded today by the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office).

The COPS grants announced today include funding to help law enforcement agencies hire over 1,730 new law enforcement officers across the country while also providing critical funding to support school safety and continue to advance community policing nationwide.

Through this funding, U.S. Attorney’s Offices for both the Northern and Southern Districts of Indiana are pleased to announce that the Department’s COPS Office awarded a total of $6,689,417.00 to combat violent crime and maintain public safety in the state. Specific recipients and amounts are as follow:

Lastly, the Deputy Attorney General and Associate Attorney General announced that the Justice Department will host a Violent Crime Reduction Summit December 11-13, in Indianapolis. The summit, organized by the Department’s Office of Justice Programs and Bureau of Justice Assistance will bring together 1,500 local and federal partners from across the country, including community and law enforcement representatives from Project Safe Neighborhoods and the more than 50 jurisdictions that have participated in the National Public Safety Partnership.

“We are excited to announce this important Justice Department funding to help make our communities safer, and to host the Department’s 2023 Violent Crime Reduction Summit right here in Indianapolis,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “I welcome the many dedicated community and law enforcement leaders from across the country to our wonderful city as we work together to reduce violent crime. The work done at this summit will help make our communities safer by sharing interventions and strategies to prevent violence and hold violent criminals accountable.”

“These grants will help departments, in my District and throughout the State, address a myriad of issues that undermine public safety, such as violence in schools, illicit methamphetamine activities, and a shortage of law enforcement officers.” Said Clifford D. Johnson, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana. “These grants also exhibit yet another way the Department of Justice provides support to our public safety partners.”

“Law enforcement officers across the country are showing up every day to protect their communities in the face of unprecedented challenges,” said U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “These grants, which support the hiring of more than 1,700 new officers and make critical investments in school safety and crisis intervention efforts, will help provide local law enforcement agencies with the resources they need to keep their communities safe, support officers, and build public trust.”

Complete lists of all program award recipients, including funding amounts, can be found at cops.doj.gov/grants.