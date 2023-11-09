Indiana U.S. Attorney’s Offices Celebrate Funding For Survivors Announced During Domestic Violence Awareness Month

The announced grants will reach historically marginalized and underserved communities, college and university campuses, rural towns, culturally specific communities, Tribal nations, and more.

INDIANAPOLIS – As part of a monthlong observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Southern and Northern Districts of Indiana are proud to announce that the Department’s Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) awarded $790,618 to the state of Indiana to bolster coordinated community responses aimed at bringing an end to domestic violence, as well as sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking.

Data from the most recent National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey indicate about 41% of women and 26% of men experienced sexual violence, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner. Domestic violence rates are even higher for people of color, individuals with disabilities, and LGBTQI+ individuals.

The announced grants will reach historically marginalized and underserved communities, college and university campuses, rural towns, culturally specific communities, Tribal nations, and more. The funding prioritizes increasing access to justice, improving survivor safety, holding perpetrators accountable, and offering training and technical support to professionals addressing these crimes.

Indiana received the following funds for the 2023 fiscal year:

OVW awarded $340,618 under State and Territory Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Coalitions Program to enhance the coordination between courts, child protective services agencies, advocates, law enforcement, and community programs to encourage trauma-informed, survivor-centered responses to domestic violence and sexual assault.

OVW awarded $450,000 under the Transitional Housing Assistance Grants for Victims of Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, and Stalking Program (Transitional Housing Program) to support programs that provide 6 to 24 months of transitional housing or housing assistance to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking.

“No one should be subjected to abuse, especially by those closest to them. Whether or not we’re aware, everyone knows someone impacted by domestic and intimate partner abuse, said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “This trauma leaves an indelible mark on survivors and their families, from physical harm and psychological distress to negative impacts on housing, employment, and education. U.S. Attorney Johnson and I celebrate the Office of Violence Against Women’s support programs serving survivors across the state of Indiana.”

“I am pleased to announce, along with U.S. Attorney Myers, that our State has been awarded funding from the Office on Violence Against Women. Domestic Violence, in all forms, undermines the safety and security that one should have in their homes and intimate relationships. These grant funds will support the ongoing work being done to create communities free of domestic violence,” said Clifford D. Johnson, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana.

“Every day, a vast network of dedicated individuals helps domestic violence survivors access multiple pathways to safety, justice, and healing,” said OVW Director Rosie Hidalgo. “OVW understands that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to addressing domestic violence. These funds will enable communities to increase capacity and strengthen a coordinated community approach to prevent and address violence in more comprehensive ways tailored to their communities. Together, with our grantees, we are building a future where individuals and families can live and thrive without the threat of intimate partner violence.”

The Department of Justice joins survivors, victim service providers, advocates, and communities nationwide in recognizing October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This is a time to center the experiences of survivors; honor those who lost their lives to domestic violence; express gratitude to the countless individuals in the movement to end violence; and raise awareness on the issues of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking.