Indianapolis Man Sentenced After Being Caught with Three Firearms and Two Machine Gun Conversion Devices While Out on Bond

INDIANAPOLIS — Q’Tez Laquan Ginn, 19, of Indianapolis, has been sentenced to 61 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to possession of a machine gun.

Machine gun conversion devices, sometimes called “Glock switches” or “auto-sears,” are devices that convert ordinary semiautomatic firearms into fully automatic machine guns. Machine gun conversion devices are themselves considered machine guns under federal law, even when not installed, and are illegal for individuals to possess or sell.

According to court documents, in August of 2024, Ginn was seen carrying an AR style pistol in a parking lot where suspected narcotics trafficking was taking place. Later that day, IMPD officers found Ginn in a vehicle with marijuana and a pistol. Ginn was charged with felony dealing marijuana and taken into custody. At the time of this arrest, Ginn was out on bond for a felony Resisting Law Enforcement charge in Marion County.

While in custody, Ginn made phone calls to family members, directing them to move and store his firearms and controlled substances at a home known to the family. Ginn continued to exert control over the items while he was incarcerated.

In September of 2024, law enforcement officers conducted a judicially authorized search at the home and located a black duffel bag that contained a Glock handgun, two AR-style pistols, and multiple magazines, including two loaded high-capacity drum-style magazines. The Glock handgun and one of the AR-style pistols were found with machine gun conversion devices installed on them.

“Machine gun conversion devices only exacerbate the already dire situation of individuals using firearms for violent purposes. In a city already overwhelmed by gun violence, these devices contribute to further instability for community members and law enforcement,” said John E. Childress, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “I commend the IMPD and ATF for their steadfast dedication to addressing gun violence in our community.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and IMPD investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by Chief U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt.

Acting U.S. Attorney Childress thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Pamela Domash, who prosecuted this case.