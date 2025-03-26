Indy Man Sentenced to Over Three Years in Federal Prison After Attempting to Purchase a Dozen Vehicles with Fraudulent Checks

In almost all instances, the companies realized the checks were fraudulent only after Garay had already left the lot with the vehicle.

INDIANAPOLIS — Frank Lassen Garay, 45, of Indianapolis, has been sentenced to 46 months in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to bank fraud.

According to court documents, over a period of a little more than two weeks in November and December of 2022, Garay passed fifteen fraudulent checks, stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of vehicles and jewelry.

In the fall of 2022, Frank Garay received a settlement check for $15,066.95 from a law firm. This check was for the proceeds from a legal dispute that had been settled. On November 3, 2022, Garay visited a bank and presented the $15,066.95 check to the bank for payment. In standard practice, the bank provided $10,000 in cash and issued a cashier’s check for the remaining $5,066.95. Using the banking information found on these checks, more than a dozen fraudulent checks were created. Garay then used fraudulent checks to purchase services, vehicles, and jewelry as follows:

During each vehicle purchase, Garay did not attempt to hide his identity, using his real driver’s license, signature and fingerprints to close the deals. In one case, Garay even took a picture with his new truck in front of the dealership. In almost all instances, the companies realized the checks were fraudulent only after Garay had already left the lot with the vehicle.

Garay has been passing fake checks, stealing vehicles, and defrauding victims for over 15 years. He has amassed convictions for theft, receiving stolen property, fraud and theft of property by deception, and six counts of forgery. He has defrauded coworkers, employers, banks and businesses out of thousands of dollars.

“In less than a month, Garay went on a buying spree that would put even the most brazen car thief to shame,” said John E. Childress, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Complex economic crimes such as these devastate the finances and security of businesses and individuals. The serious prison sentence imposed today demonstrates that this U.S. Attorney’s Office, the U.S. Secret Service, and all our law enforcement partners will work tirelessly to hold these criminals accountable.”

“Financial fraud, like what was found in this case, does more than chip away at our nation’s financial infrastructure. It has real-life victims, and these law-abiding citizens were defrauded of thousands of dollars,” said Special Agent in Charge Ike Barnes of the U.S. Secret Service Indianapolis Field Office. “I commend the work of everyone who investigated this case and brought the defendant to justice. I also thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana, and all our law enforcement partners for their fine work in this case.”

The U.S. Secret Service investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge James P. Hanlon.

Acting U.S. Attorney Childress thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Eakman, who prosecuted this case.