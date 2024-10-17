Indy Woman Sentenced to Over 16 Years in Federal Prison forSelling Child Sexual Abuse Material Using Online Chatroom

Clark told some buyers that the material she had for sale included images of the sexual abuse of babies as young as seven-months-old.

INDIANAPOLIS — Anjelica Clark, 35, of Indianapolis, has been sentenced to 200 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to advertising and possession of child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents, between May 21, 2022, and February 4, 2023, Clark used an adults-only chatroom website to advertise and sell child sexual abuse material. Clark uploaded more than 800 advertisements selling other users access to images and videos of child sexual abuse material in exchange payments through Venmo or CashApp. Approximately 400 of these advertisements contained images of the sexual abuse of children. Clark told some buyers that the material she had for sale included images of the sexual abuse of babies as young as seven-months-old.

Law enforcement officers also located a large collection of videos and photos on Clark’s cellphone, including files depicting adult men having sex prepubescent children.

“A civilized society is judged in large part by how we care for our children. This defendant demonstrated her utter disregard for children’s dignity or safety, instead working to profit from spreading depictions of their vile abuse,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Criminals who pollute the internet with these horrific videos and images of abuse will be found and held accountable. Our office will continue to use every tool and partnership we can to identify, investigate, and prosecute these dangerous predators.”

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Eakman, who prosecuted this case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.