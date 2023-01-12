Inflation Causing Rise in Bankruptcy in NYC

While it can have negative consequences, such as damaging your credit score, it can also provide a fresh start and the opportunity to rebuild your financial future.

As of December 14, 2022, bankruptcy is a common occurrence in New York City. With the cost of living continuing to rise and many individuals and businesses struggling to make ends meet, bankruptcy has become a viable option for those who are unable to pay their debts.

There are two main types of bankruptcy that are commonly filed in New York City: Chapter 7 and Chapter 13. Chapter 7 bankruptcy, also known as liquidation bankruptcy, allows individuals and businesses to discharge their unsecured debts, such as credit card debt and medical bills. Chapter 13 bankruptcy, on the other hand, allows individuals to reorganize their debts and create a repayment plan that is approved by the court.

Filing for bankruptcy can be a complex and overwhelming process, so it is important to consult with a bankruptcy attorney who can help you understand your options and guide you through the process. An attorney can also help you determine which type of bankruptcy is right for you, and can represent you in court if necessary.

One of the most common misconceptions about bankruptcy is that it will ruin your credit score. While it is true that bankruptcy can have a negative impact on your credit score, it is also true that the damage is often temporary. In many cases, individuals who file for bankruptcy are able to rebuild their credit and eventually qualify for loans and other forms of credit.

Another common misconception is that you will lose all of your assets if you file for bankruptcy. This is not necessarily the case. In Chapter 7 bankruptcy, certain assets, such as your home and car, may be exempt from liquidation. In Chapter 13 bankruptcy, you may be able to keep your assets as long as you are able to make your monthly payments under the repayment plan.

In conclusion, bankruptcy is a legal option that can provide relief for individuals and businesses who are struggling to pay their debts. While it can have negative consequences, such as damaging your credit score, it can also provide a fresh start and the opportunity to rebuild your financial future. If you are considering bankruptcy in New York City, it is important to consult with an experienced attorney who can help you understand your options and guide you through the process.