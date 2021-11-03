Information about the Workers Compensation Claim Process in Perth

If the insurer disputes your claim, that doesn’t mean everything is over. You have options such as applying to the “Workers’ Compensation Conciliation Service”.

Workers’ compensation is an entitlement to compensate you if you are injured or sick on the job. The amount of compensation you can claim depends on the severity of your injury, your situation or what you have lost. But it is not limited to these. A detailed study is needed to assess how much compensation you are entitled to.

How to claim workers compensation in Perth?

There are some steps you need to take before you can claim workers compensation in Perth.

If you are injured at work, this should be reported to the doctor and the employer. Doctor should complete a “First Certificate of Capacity” form which will accompany a “Worker’s Compensation Claim Form” you are required to complete and send it to your employer. After receiving the documents, your employer must deliver them to the workers compensation insurance within “5 working days” from the date they are sent to your employer. The insurer has the obligation to respond to it within 14 days of receiving your request. These answers can be acceptance and rejection, or a decision to postpone a decision about responsibility. If the insurer accepts responsibility, it is obliged to pay weekly compensation payments to cover your inability to work together with the treatment costs.

Does your employer have to be at fault for you to be entitled to compensation?

No. Workers Compensation ensures that injured workers can claim compensation regardless of their fault or negligence.

What if the insurer disputes liability?

If the insurer disputes your claim, that doesn’t mean everything is over. You have options such as applying to the “Workers’ Compensation Conciliation Service”.

What can be claimed in a workers’ compensation claim in Perth?

If you are injured at work and it causes permanent disability or incapacity for work, you can claim compensation.

What you can request is listed below:

loss of wages

medical expenses (including travel expenses)

compensation for lump sum payment

We recommend that you work with workers compensation lawyers in Perth to ensure you receive the maximum compensation you are entitled to. This is because an agreement must consider your injury, weekly payments, medical expenses, and permanent disability.

When should a workers’ compensation claim be submitted?

You should lodge a Workers Compensation Claim Form within “12 months” from the date of injury.

Do you need a lawyer for a workers compensation claim?

No. You do not have to have a lawyer for your workers compensation claim. To ensure you receive the maximum compensation you deserve, it is in your best interest to make your request with a lawyer who will manage the process with you.

This process will be tiring enough for the person and the no win no fee lawyers in Perth will not charge any legal fees until they get what you request. Thus, the pressure to think about the process will be removed from you.